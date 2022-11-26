Giovanni Beretta Named Regional Vice President Jumeirah Group And General Manager Of Burj Al Arab

Drawing on nearly three decades of luxury hospitality experience, Giovanni Beretta has been appointed as Regional Vice President for Jumeirah Group and General Manager of the Iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, overseeing Dubai favourites Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Having worked with leading luxury hotel and resort brands across North America, Europe and Asia, namely Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons, Rosewood and Swire Hotels, Beretta’s expertise encompasses management of flagship hotels such as the Carlyle New York, large-scale turnkey renovations across multiple properties, the creation of distinctive brand experiences and the design and development of destination dining brands.

In his role as General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Beretta will focus on continuing to elevate the guest experience at the legendary property, curate new brand experiences, and build on the hotel’s ongoing successes and flagship positioning. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, known as the icon of Dubai and ‘original home of luxury’, was once again recognised earlier this year for its culinary prowess. Signature dining destination Al Muntaha, located on the 27th floor with incredible views of the Dubai coastline, was awarded a Michelin star in the first edition of the Dubai Guide, complementing the famed mirrored beach club restaurant, Sal, and Ristorante L’Olivo, an outpost of the two Michelin Star restaurant from Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy.

In his capacity as Regional Vice President, Beretta will be responsible for Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the founding hotel for Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this December, as well as Wild Wadi Waterpark, one of Dubai’s most iconic aquatic parks. With an ongoing commitment to expand and continuously improve its renowned guest journey, Jumeirah Beach Hotel has undertaken a complete outdoor renovation to create an entirely new resort experience. The enhancement programme reflects the Group’s vision of creating exceptional moments for its guest, in uniquely designed spaces, with access to the very best leisure, dining and wellness facilities for all guests.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, commented, “We remain committed to investing in our dining, design and service pillars, and attracting the best talent to further differentiate our brand and meet the ever-evolving needs of our guests. Giovanni Beretta brings the breadth of expertise that I’m confident will help us deliver service beyond expectations and a brand experience that’s akin with the iconic nature of these much-loved properties.”

ADVERTISEMENT