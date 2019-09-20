Future Investment Initiative comes to a close in Riyadh

The Future Investment Initiative has closed following a successful day in Riyadh.

Over the three days, global leaders and policy makers came together in keynotes, open conversations and plenary summits to explore how, as we race toward a hyper-connected future, societies and economies can evolve to become more equitable and human-centred.

The event concluded with full house watching a special session looking ahead to the future of economic diplomacy and the G20.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the next G20, Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, minister of state, Saudi Arabia, joined a series of former G20 leaders to discuss the G20 and its ability to adapt to the forces of change driving widespread transformations to the global economy.

On hand were David Cameron, former prime minister of the UK, François Fillon, former prime minister of France, Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy, and Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia.

Advising the kingdom on how to set a successful agenda for 2020, Cameron said: “My advice looking at the opportunities Saudi Arabia has at chairing the G20 is to think hard about the issues you want to promote that will make a real difference.”

Rudd argued that “the renewable energy revolution is huge” and advised those who live in carbon intensive economies to see “the renewable energy future as a massive opportunity”.

Summits on the final day of FII 2019 focused on inclusive finance, the long-term value of investing in female-led businesses and the new frameworks that can support social cohesion during a time of fast-paced social transformation.

The conference’s agenda reflected how, both collectively and individually, the community of FII delegates, speakers and partners are able to affect enormous change for good in the world.

Demonstrating the kingdom’s commitment to being at the forefront of new frontier technologies, the conference featured cutting-edge robots, virtual reality displays and facial recognition software.

The conference also featured a pavilion for the FII Institute, powered by the Public Investment Initiative, to complement the annual FII conference through a number of initiatives.

The FII Institute will serve as an important knowledge platform for the global investor community, enabling the sharing of ideas and expertise, and the development of innovative solutions that drive the future of investment and economic value creation.

At the conference, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority announced 23 new foreign investment deals worth $15 billion.

Coordinated under Invest Saudi, these agreements reflect the enormous potential that Saudi Arabia offers to investors from across the kingdom and around the world.

