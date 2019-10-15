Krakow rated best city break destination in Europe by Which?

Britons have rated the Polish city of Krakow the best in Europe for a short break, beating more well-known destinations such as Amsterdam, Rome and Paris for the third consecutive year, a Which? Survey reveals.

The consumer organisation asked thousands of holidaymakers to rate any recent trips to European cities across a range of categories including quality of the cultural attractions, accommodation, shopping, food, and value for money.

Krakow came top of the list of over 40 destinations with a city score of 93 per cent and was the only city in the survey to receive five stars for value money.

The Polish city offers a great deal even for the most price-sensitive travellers – with a good meal for under £7 and a beer for less than £2.

The average hotel rate is less than half that visitors pay in Amsterdam or Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krakow also received an impressive five-star rating for food putting it ahead of lauded culinary destinations like Verona, Lisbon and Madrid.

Visitors to Krakow were also impressed with the city’s rich history and its score for cultural experiences also received a full five stars.

Respondents recommended the traditional markets, as well as the salt mines where visitors can see an underground cathedral carved out of salt – but warned that this trip should be booked in advance to avoid disappointment.

Seville came second overall in the Which? survey, with a 90 per cent city score.

Famous for Flamenco dancing and a litany of major landmarks, Seville earned the coveted five stars for its tourist attractions, food and drink and quality of accommodation.

Spain proved it had a lot to offer visitors with Valencia coming in third with 89 per cent.

Cited by its tourism board as the city of freedom, Berlin came fourth with 88 per cent, receiving five stars for accommodation, attractions and ease of getting around.

Dutch capital Amsterdam also proved well-regarded, coming in joint fifth with 86 per cent.

The city is famous for flower-adorned canals and a rich art history but with options like trams, electric boats and bicycles, it was the ease of getting around which earned the city’s highest star rating.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor, said: “With a palace on every corner and a plate of pierogi and a pint of pilsner costing under £10, it’s no wonder Krakow continues to top our survey.

“To those holidaymakers still stuck on Amsterdam, Paris and other classic European destinations, try Poland for your next trip to find food, hotels and sightseeing that’s just as good but at half the price.”

Image: Beata Zawrzel/SIPA USA/PA Images