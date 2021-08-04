Frontier Airlines launches 15 new low-cost routes

Frontier Airlines has confirmed it will offer 15 new non-stop routes.

The airline is expanding significantly in Miami with nine new routes, including its first-ever service to Aruba, along with flights to the Turks & Caicos.

There are also new domestic routes to Portland, Rochester, St. Louis and Memphis.

The low-cost carrier will also fly from Newark Liberty International Airport to the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, while from Philadelphia International Airport there is a new connection to the Bahamas.

Denver International Airport will now be connected to Los Cabos, Mexico, while Jacksonville International Airport will welcome a new connection to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We’re thrilled to continue Frontier’s remarkable growth streak with the announcement of 15 new non-stop routes, including our first-ever service to Aruba and new international routes from Denver, Newark and Philadelphia,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“We continue to focus on adding service to markets where our approach benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service.

“This expansion holds true to that cornerstone and offers travellers new routes to some of the most popular domestic and international vacation destinations.”