Fritz to lead Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has appointed Markus Fritz as the new general manager.

He succeeds Jolijn Zeeuwen, who moved to Hilton Rotterdam.

Fritz is a hotelier with more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

He joined Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol this summer, after starting his career in hospitality within Hilton in 1999.

He has since held a number of positions within Hilton at various hotels around the world, including Hilton hotels in London, Cologne, Vienna, Sofia and Prague.

Most recently he worked as general manager for eight years at Hilton Cape Town City Centre and Durban, both in South Africa.

In his new role, Fritz is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the hotel connected to the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with its 433 rooms and 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

He said: “I am thrilled to be in the Netherlands at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

“It is a privilege to be a part of this team and to work together on delivering heartfelt experiences, to our guests every day, to be the number one hotel choice at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.”