Frank Porter to manage Soho Residential Building

Frank Porter has announced its representation of Soho Residential Building, Palm Jumeirah.

It will become the first building in the UAE to be solely managed by the company, which is owned by Airbnb.

Offering 62 one-, two- and three-bedroom suites over nine floors, complimented by an infinity pool and gym, the newly-launched building is on the trunk of the palm.

A ultra-luxurious boutique development, it offers an unrivalled standard of beachfront living on the palm with each of the contemporary suites finished with an utmost attention to detail.

The entire development has been efficiently designed to give the sense of luxury living - from the gym to the spa to the pool deck, right through the communal areas, the finishing on every detail is considered in design.

Anna Skigin, chief executive of Frank Porter, said: “‘We at Frank Porter are very excited about the partnership with Soho Properties.

“The Soho building is a beautiful addition to the Palm and the new Palm Beach West - which is moments away.

“The apartments are gorgeous, facilities exquisite and we can’t wait to welcome our first guest.”

Palm Jumeirah is one of the most iconic destinations in Dubai.

This island not only features multiple five-star beach front resorts and exclusive residences, but it will also be home to the soon-to-be-open Palm West Beach, a licensed project with beach, park, café and licensed restaurant complex on the Palm Trunk.

This beach front promenade is easily accessible from the building along with convenient access also to Golden Mile Galleria and park.