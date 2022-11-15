For third consecutive year, Tobiano named best course in Canada

Tobiano Golf Course was for the third consecutive year named Canada’s best golf course at the 2022 World Golf Awards, which were held on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi

“Being chosen as Canada’s best golf course for 2022 is an incredible honour for Tobiano and to be chosen three years running is a tribute to the incredible effort by all of our employees to ensure the golfing experience at Tobiano is as memorable as possible for every single guest and member, “ Tobiano owner Michael Ternier said in a press release.

The World Golf Awards celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

A nomination process was followed by voting from Feb. 26 to Oct. 1.

Votes were made by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry and also cast by public golf consumers.

Source: kamloopthisweek.com