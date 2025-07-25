Fizz by Loews Hotels Pops Onto the Scene

Loews Hotels & Co is redefining the hotel beverage experience with Fizz by Loews Hotels, a new, soda-centric program designed for the modern guest. Launching this summer nationwide, Fizz by Loews Hotels puts crafted carbonation center stage, serving up refreshing, customizable, house-made sodas and spritzes available at all Loews properties.

As soda enjoys a cultural revival alongside rising interest in mindful drinking, Fizz by Loews Hotels offers a timely and thoughtful response, making Loews the first hospitality brand to fully embrace this shift through a culinary-forward program.

Building on the success of the Free Spirited by Loews Hotels program - the brand’s signature, curated non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverage program designed to bring the same level of craft and care to spirit-free beverages - this new offering reflects a growing guest preference for mindful consumption without compromising flavor, experience, or fun. Whether guests are abstaining, lightly engaging, or just craving something unexpected, Fizz by Loews Hotels offers an inclusive, elevated way to sip and savor.

“Fizz by Loews Hotels celebrates the art of carbonation in a way that’s seasonal, creative, and completely customizable,” said Mark Weiss, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage and Design at Loews Hotels & Co. “It’s a program rooted in consumer choice and connection, designed to bring joy to every one of our guests, no matter how they like to drink.”

Across the country, Loews properties are bringing Fizz to life with locally inspired menus and unique on-site experiences tailored to their destination.

Fizz by Loews Hotels Signature Menus: Each property features a seasonal selection of house-crafted sodas. Created by Loews’ expert “Fizzologists” and made in-house using fresh herbs, local ingredients, and house-made syrups, each beverage is available spirit-free or with a custom alcohol add-on, offering Loews guests the flexibility to personalize their experience.

Blossom Breeze at Loews Kansas City Hotel

This vibrant spritz combines cherry mint syrup, lime juice, and ginger syrup, topped with club soda for a balanced, slightly spiced finish. The house-made ginger syrup is crafted by simmering chopped fresh ginger in water and straining for clarity. Light, fizzy, and refreshing, it’s a summer favorite on the 7th-floor terrace.

Lychee Lush at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

A tropical twist on the classic spritz, Lychee Lush mixes lychee purée, fresh raspberries, yuzu juice, and simple syrup, then tops it all off with soda water. Finished with a signature lychee foam and a fresh mint sprig, this bright, fruit-forward drink is served in a diamond rocks glass and delivers flavor as bold as its presentation.

Peach Fizz at Live! by Loews – St. Louis

Made with peach purée sourced from Eckert’s Family Farms, this seasonal sipper combines lemon juice and simple syrup to highlight Missouri’s local bounty. Served over ice and garnished with a peach slice, the Peach Fizz offers a just-right balance of sweet and tart – a tribute to St. Louis summer flavors.

Strawberry Mint at Loews Arlington Hotel

Strawberries, sugar, and water are simmered and steeped with mint to create a beautifully layered syrup, brightened with lemon juice. Topped with soda water and served on the rocks, this drink delivers the fresh, fruit-first essence of a summer garden – crisp, clean, and crafted for easy sipping.

Piña Colada Pop at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

This sunshine-ready beverage brings together coconut syrup and pineapple juice, shaken and strained over ice in a tiki glass, then finished with soda water. The result? A light, bubbly take on a classic piña colada – playful, nostalgic, and made for ocean-side lounging.

Watermelon Crawl at Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza

A non-alcoholic standout, Watermelon Crawl combines watermelon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup, with basil leaves muddled and strained for a subtle herbal twist. Topped with soda water and served over ice, it’s a bold, balanced, and supremely sippable nod to Nashville’s summer heat.

Additionally, Loews will launch the Fizz Cart, a mobile cart that rolls out poolside and at rooftop venues, offering made-to-order soda creations from resident ‘Fizzologists.”

Each beverage is more than just a drink - it’s a crafted, regional experience rooted in fresh ingredients and drawn from local culinary influences. Designed for all ages and drinking preferences, the program blends nostalgic charm with modern creativity, proving that mindful doesn’t have to mean minimal, and soda isn’t just a complement, but a celebration in itself.

From rooftop lounges to poolside patios, Fizz by Loews Hotels invites guests to slow down, savor something refreshing, and rediscover the joy of a well-crafted drink, one bubble at a time.

For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your upcoming travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit Loews Hotels online.