Finnair boosts UK & Ireland services as demand recovers

Finnair is to add extra flights from the UK and Ireland to meet the rise in demand from customers looking to experience winter in Finland.

The capacity boost will see more services on its highly popular Heathrow to Helsinki route from November 27th, and additional frequencies from Manchester and Dublin to Helsinki from December 3rd.

Customers can now benefit from seven additional flights between Heathrow and Helsinki from December 17th to January 2nd, as Finnair increases flights over the festive period.

From November 27th, the Nordic carrier will also introduce a new weekend service, departing Helsinki for Heathrow every Saturday evening and returning to the Finnish capital on Sunday morning.

The popular London to Helsinki route will also see the reintroduction of twin-aisle - aircraft from December.

Finnair will re-introduce larger wide-bodied aircraft on certain flights to meet the improved demand from customers and cargo, with extra capacity on the A330s and A350s providing an enhanced traveller experience when heading north to Helsinki.

In addition, Finnair will increase its services from Manchester and Dublin over the seasonal holidays.

Between December 3-17, both routes will benefit from an additional return flight on a Friday.

This extra service will also operate on January 7th.

The popular route from Helsinki to Edinburgh will continue to be served during this winter period three times a week.