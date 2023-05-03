Field Station Opens First Location in Moab

AutoCamp Hospitality Group opens the first location of its new lodging brand, Field Station, in Moab, Utah. An inspiring and inclusive modern lodging brand for the active outdoor community, Field Station is now welcoming guests and the local community to experience everything from affordable accommodations to easy exploration.

“Our vision is to integrate beautiful design with welcoming hospitality in the outdoors and make it easier for people to experience nature is coming true in Moab today,” said Neil Dipaola, CEO and founder of AutoCamp Hospitality Group. “Moab, Utah is our inaugural Field Station hotel bringing lodging, retail, rental gear, outdoor education, and experiences all under one roof to offer the active outdoor community a welcoming place to engage and begin their next adventure.”

Field Station Moab is located on 2.65 acres at 889 N Main Street, just outside of both Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, and features overnight accommodations, bookable experiences, community offerings, and gear rentals in one of Utah’s most sought-after destinations.

Field Station features accommodations from rooms to van life posts to portaledges

With options ranging from spacious king rooms to double queen bunk rooms to Van Life Posts, Field Station Moab accommodations are available for adventure crews of all sizes. Thoughtfully designed rooms feature in-room bike storage, outdoor-inspired amenities, and space for just about everything.

The property features 139 rooms ranging from premium king to double queen with bunk rooms and accessible options. Non-peak season room rates start from under $159 a night.

Seven Van Life Posts are located onsite and provide guests access to all communal areas, WiFi, hookups, bathrooms, showers, and the outdoor pool. Rates start at $29 a night.

Field Station makes adventuring easy with onsite gear shop, rentals, guide relationships, and more

Field Station features a refreshing pool and deck experience perfect for a pre-or post-adventure plunge, as well as group meeting spaces for events, curated programming, workshops, and demo days.

Guest speakers and Field Station’s onsite team host regular workshops and classes.

Field Station Moab’s rental program offers everything needed for a hike in Arches or Canyonlands and other local adventures, including trekking poles, backpacking gear, kid carriers, and more.

From a mountain biking tour of Moab or testing teamwork with white-water rafting down the Colorado River, Field Station’s guided tour partners help guests get safely in and out of their comfort zones.

Field Station + Reel Rock hosts ‘An Evening in Moab’ on May 18 at 8 pm

Field Station is hosting an evening of Reel Rock 17 with film screenings, food and beverage, fireside chats, and partner demos. For more information, visit reelrock.fieldstation.com.

Field Station’s provisions fuel guests from dawn ‘til dark

With its Gear Shop, Little Station Coffee + Kitchen, and Gear + Beer (opening late 2023), Field Station Moab is well-stocked to fuel guests with grab-and-go items, hot pretzels, beer, and wine. Field Station’s Little Station Coffee + Kitchen serves espresso beverages, grab-and-go food items, alcoholic beverages, and shareable snacks.

Field Station Moab features top outdoor brands

Brands featured throughout Field Station Moab include Dometic Outdoor coolers, Black Diamond outdoor equipment and apparel, Outdoor Research clothing and gear, Slowtide bath and pool towels, Picture Organic Clothing, Snow Peak’s outdoor furniture, Wildsam storytelling and local narratives, AllTrails onsite recommendations and curated trail lists, Public Goods bath products, La Colombe Coffee, and Cliford Mervil photography.