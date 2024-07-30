Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Joins Curio Collection by Hilton

Prime Hospitality Group, a vertical of Prime Group, today announces that its recently acquired property Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club has joined the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio. The newly rebranded Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon, Curio Collection by Hilton debuts a transformative $14 million renovation of its accommodations, amenities, and restaurant offerings. Located in the Florida Keys city of Marathon, the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club joins its sister hotel, Courtyard Faro Blanco Resort, on the same property featuring 250 guest rooms at 1996 Overseas Highway.

ELEVATED ACCOMMODATIONS

Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club offers spacious accommodations with stunning bayside views of the Florida Keys. Featuring 125 generously sized guest rooms, the resort will provide a refined residential experience adorned with luxurious details. Each room is designed for modern comfort and has a 42” wide-screen TV, sleeper sofa, complimentary WiFi, luxury skin and hair amenities, a mini fridge and a contemporary bathroom.

Newly renovated Premier King Rooms exude timeless luxury with natural wood tones, plush bedding and tropical-inspired art, accommodating up to four guests. The Premier Two Queen Rooms offer a modern coastal living space with two queen beds and a sleeper sofa, ideal for up to six guests. Each room will also include newly added coffee bars, vanities and workstations for convenience and luxury.

Known to be one of the oldest buildings in Marathon, the historic Parrish House will soon be renovated and restored to function as a private bungalow, offering two bedrooms and featuring a spacious kitchen and living area for guests to indulge in the Florida Keys history.

BESPOKE AMENITIES

Tailored for both relaxation and adventure, Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon offers an exceptional range of amenities. This premier destination features four outdoor pools, including an infinity pool that provides an expansive setting for sunbathing and recreation. Guests can take advantage of sunning beach access and enjoy guided snorkeling and fishing charters through the resort’s exclusive partner Faro Blanco Marina, A Suntex Experience.

Later in 2024, a new full-service spa will invite guests to indulge in serene treatment rooms and a curated selection of island-inspired therapies crafted from fresh botanicals and marine extracts. Complementing the wellness experience, the resort boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with diverse workout options, including weekly yoga classes on the beach.

Additionally, with over 40,000 square feet of reimagined meeting space, Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon offers versatile venues that embrace the island’s dynamic ambiance. Whether on the expansive event lawn or the marina-view pool deck, every event is elevated by the resort’s breathtaking waterfront vistas and chef-curated culinary experiences.

CULINARY DELIGHTS

A highlight of Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club is its diverse dining options, catering to various tastes and preferences. El Farito serves handcrafted coffee, fresh pastries, breakfast favorites and convenient grab-and-go items daily, offering a perfect start to the day.

Lighthouse Kitchen + Bar, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the historic Faro Blanco Lighthouse and marina, epitomizes refined coastal dining. Embracing a “Rosé all day” culture, this exquisite venue now offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and poolside dining. The newly curated menu showcases an array of gourmet seafood creations, crafted with the freshest ingredients.

Blue Waters Bar & Grill, located by the infinity pool in the Courtyard Faro Blanco building, provides a casual dining experience with local fresh fare, including Key West pink shrimp and fish tacos, ideal for a relaxed meal with views of the Florida Keys waters. Each dining venue at Faro Blanco Resort is designed to deliver exceptional cuisine, personalized service, and an unforgettable ambiance, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for locals and visitors.

Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon, Curio Collection by Hilton is located at 1996 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Florida, 33050. To learn more about Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, please visit https://www.faroblancoresort.com/