Jumeirah Reveals New Exceptional Summer Experiences Across Dubai Portfolio

Whether seeking a summer of adventure or a relaxed family escape, Jumeirah’s portfolio of Dubai properties offers something for every guest. Offering more attractive room rates, exclusive offers with unique perks and less crowds throughout the summer period, guests of Jumeirah can enjoy a range of exceptional experiences from turtle-inspired stays to family-friendly theme parks and all-new snow rooms to keep cool in the Dubai heat.

In celebration of the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project’s 20th anniversary, Jumeirah Al Naseem in Madinat Jumeirah has recently introduced a unique turtle-inspired stay experience to immerse guests in the world of marine conservation. From turtle-themed welcome amenities to a new ocean-inspired afternoon tea to escape the midday heat, and behind-the-scenes tours of the turtle rehabilitation lagoon during their summer nesting season, this new stay package will capture the hearts of wildlife lovers looking for a unique experience this summer.

This summer, guests staying in Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Ocean Club rooms and suites can make the most of their stay with the ‘Exceptional Suite Escapes’ package, valid until 30 September 2024. Offering a series of exclusive benefits and privileges such as up to 20% discount on stays, USD 200 hotel credit, daily in-suite breakfasts and signature afternoon teas, as well as complimentary evening drinks and canapés overlooking the Arabian Gulf, this exciting offer will allow families to enjoy a stylish summer getaway in the Dubai sun.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Madinat Jumeirah have also recently announced a new summer collaboration with Dubai Parks and Resorts, further elevating the family offerings. Guests staying for a minimum of three nights at Jumeirah Beach Hotel or any of the Madinat Jumeirah properties will enjoy complimentary access to Dubai Parks and Resorts once per stay, including MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and the world’s first football theme park, Real Madrid World. This latest collaboration builds the extensive family activities already available and complementary daily access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™, providing the perfect family-friendly escape this summer.

The mercury may be high but the elegant Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, has recently unveiled a reimagined snow room, offering guests an opportunity to biohack, with this unique rejuvenating experience. With the latest Italian technology, the therapeutic rooms reach a glacial –10 degrees Celsius, and offer numerous health benefits including stimulating blood circulation, boosting the immune system, aiding anti-ageing, and speeding up post-sport recovery. For guests looking to escape the Dubai heat this summer, there is no better place to do so than in the unique snow room.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on Jumeirah’s summer offerings, please visit: www.jumeirah.com