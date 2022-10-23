Fantasmic! Returns to Conjure Up Magic and Delight Audiences Nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studio

Forces of good and evil will once again battle it out in Mickey’s dream as the long-awaited return of Fantasmic! debuts Nov. 3 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

The legendary nighttime spectacular invites guests into Mickey’s imagination for a larger-than-life show painted on a grand canvas of dancing water overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises.

The elaborate 29-minute nighttime spectacular takes place nightly – a kaleidoscope of entertainment featuring thrilling stunts, dazzling special effects and a rousing score based on classic Disney animated films. Fantasmic! is just one of many new and returning live-entertainment experiences guests can enjoy during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration.

“Fantasmic! is a show that will take you on a journey to see so many characters, so many villains and heroes,” says Melanie Gagne, entertainment proprietor for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “It’s one of our biggest shows, and many guests will plan their day or their entire vacation around Fantasmic!

The return of Fantasmic! will include the debut of an all-new sequence that will bring to life heroic moments from Disney stories such as “Moana,” “Mulan,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas,” and “Frozen 2.”

“In bringing Fantasmic! back, we have a brand-new scene that we’re calling our Disney Heroes scene,” says Matthew Hamel, show director for Disney Live Entertainment. “We get to see some new characters introduced to Fantasmic!, and we get to show their stories in a new, unique way utilizing a combination of projections, lasers and new lighting.”

Eye-Catching Visuals, Immersive Storytelling

The show combines live performers with stunning special effects, colorful pyrotechnic explosions, animation and dancing waters synchronized to the melodies of timeless Disney classics.

“It was extremely exciting to take advantage of technological enhancements that didn’t originally exist when the show opened in 1998,” says Katrina Mena Rick, broadcast creative producer for Disney Live Entertainment. “So, we [worked] with other disciplines such as special effects, lighting, lasers and music to ensure that our visual content was as exactly seamless and as beautiful as it could be.”

A Journey Beyond Guests’ Wildest Imaginations

Audiences are transported into a fantastical adventure with Mickey Mouse where his magic creates dancing waters, shooting comets, animated fountains, swirling stars, balls of fire and other amazing wonders. When Disney villains intrude on Mickey’s fantasy and turn his dreams into nightmares, he uses the powers of good to triumph over evil.

“Bringing back Fantasmic! here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios means so much to our guests,” says Mena Rick. “It was a task to not only preserve the legacy of the show but also introduce new characters for the next generation.”

Fantasmic! Fast Facts:

Fantasmic! originally opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on October 15, 1998.

The show features animation and characters from more than 25 films.

The moat surrounding the Fantasmic! island stage contains 1.9 million gallons of water.

Maleficent, in dragon form, is the final villain that Mickey Mouse battles, and she stands 40-feet tall.

In addition to Maleficent, 10 other villains appear in the show.

In the finale, Mickey Mouse and 35 other characters appear on a steamboat inspired by the one seen in “Steamboat Willie,”

Located off Sunset Boulevard, the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater seats 6,900 guests with additional standing room for about 3,000 guests.