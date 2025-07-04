Family Summer Fun in Fort Myers

A dazzling gem of Florida’s Gulf coast, Fort Myers is bursting with energy, flavour, and creativity this summer. From the country’s very best shelling on its white sand beaches, a wealth of outdoor activities and no shortage of delicious fresh seafood, Fort Myers promises an unforgettable sunshine escape. With an average of 271 days of sunshine a year, this easy-going destination is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

WHAT TO DO

Take to the water

The Great Calusa Blueway offers nearly 200 miles of marked canoe and kayaking trails, meandering through coastal waters and inland tributaries, or if you don’t fancy driving, jump aboard one of award-winning guide Captain Brian’s boat trips. A certified naturalist, he’ll show you the best of Fort Myers’ islands aboard his 24ft boat for an afternoon of bird spotting and island hopping.

Get back to nature in one of its six state parks

For nature lovers looking for their next relaxed outdoor adventure, Fort Myers is home to six of Florida’s finest state parks offering activities from nature walks and fishing trips, to some of the state’s best birdwatching, not to mention the chance to spot its residents manatees and dolphins. Enjoy the hiking trails of Estero Bay Preserve State Park and you might spot a bald eagle, or head to Cayo Costa State Park, accessible only by boat, home to nine miles of pristine shoreline perfect for swimming, snorkelling and birdwatching.

Discover the USA’s best shelling beaches on Sanibel Island

While away an afternoon on the beaches of Sanibel, the USA’s seashell capital thanks to the warm gulf waters depositing millions of shells on its beaches every day. Pay a visit to the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium, home to nearly 600,000 shells and over 60 species of marine life, including their resident Giant Pacific Octopus.

WHAT TO EAT

It’s impossible to go to Fort Myers and not indulge in what is arguably the finest seafood in Florida! From fresh gulf shrimp and the famous hot crab and cheese dip at waterfront dining spot Pinchers Crab Shack, to dockside dining at Oxbow Bar & Grill downtown with its impressive seafood tower and the daily fresh fish market at Prawnbroker with catches like Florida grouper, it’s a seafood lover’s dream.

WHERE TO STAY

With a host of accommodation options to suit any size of family, Fort Myers has it all. Sundial Beach Resort & Spa offers family accommodation on Sanibel’s best shelling beach, with on-site activities like tennis and pickleball, several pools and four dining spots. For a private space for the family, Florida First Class Villas has a portfolio of private sun-soaked villas with their own pools, while Pink Shell Beach Resort sits at the top of the seven mile stretch of Fort Myers Beach with a daily programme of activities from arts and crafts to nature walks and dolphin adventure tours.

HOW TO GET THERE

Fly direct to Tampa from London Heathrow or Gatwick with Virgin Atlantic, BA, Air France, or KLM, followed by a two-hour drive to Fort Myers (return flights start at £692, depending on airline and season). Car hire starts at £36 per day or opt for pre-booked transfers. Tour operators such as Trailfinders, American Sky, and Ocean Holidays offer package deals to simplify planning.

Fort Myers offers a rich blend of art, music, food, and family fun this summer, making it the perfect destination for travellers of all interests.

For more information on these events and to start planning your trip, visit

www.VisitFortMyers.com