Reopening Of Céleste Ephemeral Bar of Cheval Blanc Paris

Céleste makes its summer comeback on the 10th-floor rooftop terrace of Cheval Blanc Paris, from July 1, 2025.

Its winter bubble fades away to reveal an open-air terrace with breathtaking views over the capital’s most iconic landmarks – from the Notre-Dame Cathedral to the golden dome of Les Invalides, from the Musée d’Orsay to the Eiffel Tower. As the sun slowly sets over the rooftops of Paris, the atmosphere warms with golden light and gentle music.

This season, the ephemeral bar unveils a refined cocktail menu, blending timeless classics with a curated selection of Champagnes and wines. Each drink is paired with delicate bites created by Chef Arnaud Donckele. Céleste is a suspended moment in the heart of the City of Light – a vibrant summer rendezvous between sky and city, where music breathes life into long, lingering evenings.

CHEVAL BLANC PARIS

In 2021, the Cheval Blanc collection revealed its urban Maison in the heart of Paris. Overlooking the Seine, just a stone’s throw from the Louvre and the Marais, Cheval Blanc Paris breathes new life into La Samaritaine’s iconic Art Deco building a strone’s throw away. Showcasing the French art de vivre and inspired by a bold, contemporary spirit, its 72 keys - 26 rooms and 46 suites - along with its living areas, restaurants and well-being facilities were imagined by architects Edouard François and Peter Marino. Chef Arnaud Donckele orchestrates a culinary symphony at the gastronomic restaurant Plénitude - a three-MICHELIN-starred restaurant, whilst Pastry Chef Maxime Frédéric oversees the Maison’s entire gourmet composition. Completing the culinary

offering, the 7th floor is home to a contemporary Parisian brasserie awarded one MICHELIN star, Le Tout-Paris, as well as an Italian restaurant, Langosteria, opening onto a spacious tree-lined terrace, embracing the most beautiful views of Paris. Hakuba, the new Japanese restaurant, is unveiled on the ground floor. At the heart of the Maison, a curved swimming pool adorned with mosaics is an invitation to a sensory escape. Not forgetting the exclusive Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris for a holistic immersion in the world of Maison Dior. Dreamt up for children by sailor Maud Fontenoy, Le Carrousel kids’ club celebrates the family spirit and the importance of environmental awareness. Intuitively pre-empting every desire, the Ambassadeurs carefully carve out each detail, each gesture, each personal touch to ensure every stay is an unforgettable one.

Cheval Blanc Paris: more than an address, it is a destination.

Cheval Blanc Paris | 8 quai du Louvre |75001 Paris – France

+33 1 40 28 00 00 | www.chevalblanc.com