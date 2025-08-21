Fall in Denver: Festivals, Foliage and Family Fun

Fall in Denver invites visitors to experience the energy of the season with a calendar full of engaging festivals, exclusive blockbuster art exhibits, professional sporting events from around the world, culinary debuts taking advantage of the bounty of the season and more. Whether cheering on international athletes, taking in the beauty of fall foliage, catching a Broadway show or showing off a perfect Halloween costume, Denver has it all. Below is a roundup of fall events and new happenings in the Mile High City. To learn more and plan your trip, visit the Visit Denver website.

Seasonal Highlights

Denver Food + Wine Festival returns Sept. 3-6 at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, featuring some of the best in Denver’s restaurant community, along with wine and spirits tastings, educational seminars and a signature Grand Tasting.

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 25 years this Sept. 6-7 at Sloan’s Lake. The event is the largest in the country, featuring a Taste of Asian Food Court, Asian Marketplace, performances and of course, dragon boat racing. Admission is free for the whole family.

Denver is thrilled to welcome teams and fans from around the world for the rugby Pacific Nations Cup on Sept. 14 at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park. The Denver tournament will be the semi-finals of the event. With one ticket, fans can cheer on six teams from Fiji, Tonga, Canada, Samoa, Japan and the United States over three games in one day. For more information and to purchase tickets head to go.usa.rugby/pnc2025.

Spirit of Japan is returning to Sakura Square on Sept. 12-14, 2025. The event brings together culinary tastings and cultural experiences that highlight both traditional and contemporary Japanese food and drink. Savor a wide variety of flavors with authentic and delicious Japanese dishes such as yakitori, osakana zangi, and takoyaki. Sample Japanese spirits, including sake, sochu, whiskey and more while learning from experts about their origin, craftsmanship and tasting notes all in an expanded event footprint for 2025.

Denver Oktoberfest, a staple fall event since 1969 returns Sept. 19–21 and Sept. 26–28, 2025, at 21st & Larimer streets in downtown Denver. From keg bowling to stein hoisting, live music and more, there is something in store for Oktoberfest pros and first-timers. Grab your stein, throw on your lederhosen and join the fun.

The fun continues with the Great American Beer Festival® returning Oct. 9–11 at the Colorado Convention Center. This year’s event will feature Taprooms showcasing innovative small and independent craft brewers and their incredible beer; experience areas designed to transport guests to different worlds, each offering a unique blend of themed decor, specialized brews, engaging activities and vibrant entertainment; costume contests; PAIRED, which unites independent craft breweries with acclaimed chefs from across the country to celebrate the intricacies and possibilities of pairing beer and food and more. Get tickets and learn more on the Visit Denver website.

The iconic Paul McCartney brings his “Got Back” tour to the USA and Coord Field in downtown Denver on Saturday, Oct. 11. From The Beatles to Wings to solo hits, experience the music that defined decades.

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) will take on Australia at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park on Oct. 14. Denver has hosted the USMNT three times, with the U.S. holding a perfect 3W-0L-0D record. This is an important match as anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

The Denver Film Festival returns in 2025 for its 48th year from October 31st to November 9th, 2025. Denver’s premiere celebration of cinema is filled with diverse and thought-provoking films from all over the world shown in theaters throughout Denver.

Denver Arts Week returns Nov. 7–16 celebrating the Mile High City’s arts and culture scene with hundreds of events around the city. Explore vibrant art districts, check out museum exhibitions and outdoor sculptures, indulge in the performing arts, be inspired at film and literary events and even buy some art of your own. Denver Arts Week kicks off with expanded First Friday Art Walks across the city’s creative neighborhoods, followed by FREE Night at the Museums on Saturday, Nov. 8, when many of Denver’s top cultural institutions will be open for free.

Dining in Denver

With growing international recognition, Denver’s restaurant scene continues to expand with new menus and concepts debuting every month.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, a treasured Denver landmark, launched Le Palais Frites pop-up in July 2025, an exciting new chapter for the historic Palace Arms restaurant. The French-inspired prix fixe menu blends traditional techniques with creative enhancements and is enjoyed in a setting unlike any other, offering guests a sophisticated and memorable dining experience.

LoDo’s Denver Milk Market unveiled its extensive refresh in August 2024, including new food concepts, the addition of a game room, a major mural by a local artist and more. This summer, Denver Milk Market welcomed four new offerings: Konjo Ethiopian Food, Lucky Bird Fried Chicken, East3 and YumCha Noodles & Dumplings.

Two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef/Owner Alon Shaya is opening Ceci! Italian Lounge this fall in the source hotel.

Just down the street, F1® Arcade Denver is opening a new food, drink and simulator racing experience in Denver’s River North (RiNo) Arts District this fall. It will cover more than 15,000 square feet and feature an outdoor terrace, as well as an island bar.

Co-owners of the Michelin-recommended Restaurant Olivia, Ty Leon, Austin Caron and Heather Morrison, are opening a second concept also in RiNo. Emilia, opening later this year, will celebrate the flavors of the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

MICHELIN has recognized dozens of Denver restaurants in the most recent guide. The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors selected a diverse range of restaurants across the city that exude culinary excellence. New restaurants added to this year’s guide include Alma Fonda Fina awarded One MICHELIN Star, MAKFam with a Bib Gourmand and Brasserie Brixton and Kawa Ni are Recommended Restaurants. Announcement for the 2025 awards will be made this fall. More information about these restaurants and the MICHELIN Guide program are available on the Visit Denver website.

With warm days and crisp nights, fall in Denver is the perfect time to dine al fresco with sunny skies and desirable temperatures. Check out BurnDown, a South Broadway gastropub with a third-floor courtyard featuring some of the best views of the mountains and downtown Denver. Forget Me Not in Cherry Creek North has a beautiful patio perfect for sipping their unique cocktails with friends. 54 Thirty is located on the 20th floor of the Le Méridien Denver Downtown hotel and has incredible views of the Rocky Mountains. Grab a happy hour or post-dinner cocktail and enjoy it around a cozy firepit. Ace Eat Serve, a popular Uptown hangout for all age groups, has a large sidewalk patio and Ping-Pong tables that inspire playful competition. Tamayo, a modern Mexican restaurant from celeb chef Richard Sandoval has a newly re-designed rooftop patio that is partially enclosed and perfect for Denver fall evenings. Explore more restaurants with outdoor dining options on the Visit Denver website.

Fall Foliage Trips

Thanks to five different climate zones within a two-hour drive of downtown Denver offers one of the longest periods of fall colors. Starting in mid-September, expect to see aspens turning gold at elevations from 8,000 to 10,000 above sea level. Later in the season in October to mid-November, spectacular colors meader down in the foothills and along the plains in Denver. Below is a quick guide to finding the best colors. Learn more and plan your fall leaf peeping adventure on the Visit Denver website.

Mid-September to Early October Above 9,500 Feet: Guanella Pass, located just one hour from Denver, climbs to 11,670 feet and has many high aspen groves on both sides of the pass. Rocky Mountain National Park , about one hour and thirty minutes from Denver, has many groves of high aspens around Bear Lake.

Late September to Mid-October, from 7,000 to 9,000 Feet: Georgetown and Silver Plume, located approximately one hour from Denver (40 miles) are surrounded by aspen groves. An interesting way to see the fall colors is by riding the Georgetown Loop Railroad, where a vintage steam locomotive pulls passengers up the steep grade between the two towns.

Most of October, from 6,000 to 8,000 Feet: Several old cemeteries near Central City have groves of aspen, and many other trees can be seen on the dirt “Oh My God Road” that runs between Central City and another old mining town, Idaho Springs. Golden Gate Canyon State Park, located 20 miles west of Denver in the foothills (45-minute drive), has many aspen groves at lower elevations, as well as some of the best panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains.

Early October to Mid-November, 5,280 Feet Above Sea Level: The Cherry Creek Bike Trail is a paved off-road path that follows the tree-lined creek for more than 40 miles from downtown Denver to Cherry Creek State Park, it is a wonderful place to see beautiful colors in Denver.

Arts and Culture

The Denver Performing Arts Complex has a complete line-up of Broadway, local theater, ballet shows and more this season. Don’t miss the Denver Center for Performing Arts’ (DCPA) new immersive theatre show, Aug. 13–Oct. 5, 2025, at the DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park® “Sweet & Lucky: Echo” Guests will follow performers through a warehouse of memories, where vignettes of a couple’s life materialize out of thin air — like pages of a scrapbook springing to vivid life.

“The Happiest Man on Earth” runs Sept. 19 through Nov. 2 at the Singleton Theatre. Based on “The New York Times” best-selling memoir by Eddie Jaku, this powerful and magnificent new work tells a remarkable story of survival, revealing a paradox of joy built on a foundation of grief.

Colorado Ballet will open its 2025/2026 Season with nine performances of “Dracula”, October 3–12 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The return of Colorado’s cult favorite promises all the spine-chilling drama and dark screams of this classic gothic love story set in 19th century Transylvania, based on the novel by Bram Stoker.

“Shucked” will play at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex Oct. 7-19. It is a Tony Award®–winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart and soil of Cob County.

“Disney’s The Lion King” also at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex will play Oct. 23-Nov. 16. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway.

The Mile High City also has an impressive lineup of history and art exhibitions perfect for the whole family. The Denver Art Museum’s new exhibit, “A Century of Art in Latin America” opened June 15, 2025, and is on view through June 15, 2027, in the Latin American Art galleries on level four of the museum’s Martin Building. Artists featured in this show represent the depth and range of Latin American art to the world.

The Denver Art Museum will also welcome “Guest of Honor: Rembrandt” through Feb. 6, 2027. A masterpiece by Rembrandt van Rijn titled A Woman Holding a Pink and an additional portrait of Rembrandt, likely painted by his studio, are on view in the European Art Before 1800 galleries (on the 6th level of the museum’s Martin Building) as part of the National Gallery’s “Across the Nation” program. The collaboration, which brings some of the most important and beloved works of art to communities across the country, is part of the NGA’s program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026.

“Moments That Made US” will be on display at History Colorado Center Nov. 22, 2025 – Oct. 18, 2026, as part of America’s 250 - Colorado’s 150 Anniversary. It is a marquee exhibition featuring more than forty artifacts that witnessed the moments that shaped the United States. This once-in-a-lifetime exhibition assembles treasures from American history rarely seen together - especially in the US West. Visitors will see artifacts spanning eight centuries, including ceramics made by Ancestral Puebloan people long before Europeans arrived in North America, tobacco pipes used by the colonists in Jamestown, the spurs George Washington wore at Valley Forge, the inkwell used by Grant and Lee to sign the Confederate surrender at Appomattox Court House, Jackie Robinson’s bat, moon rocks from Apollo 11 and more.

Bright Nights at Four Mile is on display through Oct. 5 at Four Mile Historic Park. Don’t miss this extraordinary event that transforms Four Mile Historic Park’s 12 acres into a luminous wonderland, filled with breathtaking, larger-than-life sculptures that captivate visitors of all ages. As Denver’s original lantern festival experience, Bright Nights at Four Mile offers a mesmerizing blend of art by day and magic by night. Each year unveils a brand-new theme, fresh experiences, and stunning new sculptures, ensuring no two visits are ever the same.

Music

Denver is known for iconic music venues such as Red Rocks Park and Ampitheater, an open-air amphitheater nestled between natural red sandstone rocks that welcomes world-renowned acts every season. Don’t miss Brandi Carlile Sept. 5 and 6, Greensky Bluegrass Sept. 13, The Revivalists Oct. 9, Flatland Cavalry Oct. 20, Burna Boy Nov. 12 and more.

Ball Arena will also welcome notable acts this season such as Linkin Park on Sept. 3, Deftones on Sept. 15 and Tate McRae on Sept. 20. For a complete calendar of live music, check out the Visit Denver website.

Sports

Fall in Denver represents a sweet spot for professional sports, where all of the city’s major league teams have high energy matches whether they are rounding out the season, or just getting started. There are endless opportunities to catch the energy this season.

The Colorado Rockies will face the LA Angels on Friday, Sept. 19. The game concludes with a firework display. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids regular season continues through Oct. 18 with multiple home games.

The Denver Broncos first home game of the season is Sunday Sept. 7 vs Tennessee Titans, followed by the Colorado Avalanche first home game against Utah Mammoth on Oct. 9, then the Denver Nuggets will begin their season on Oct. 24 vs Oklahoma City Thunder.

Family-Friendly Fun

Denver has a wide array of kid-friendly activities. Head to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance to see more than 3,000 animals including elephants, orangutans, lions and a new baby giraffe. Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to explore fossils and dinosaurs, ponder the mysteries of space at Gates Planetarium and watch larger-than-life films at the Infinity Theater. The Downtown Aquarium is a perfect spot for kids to awe at astounding marine life, feed the stingrays, pan for gold or become a marine biologist for a day. The Butterfly Pavilion is celebrating 30 years of inspiring conservation and wonder this year with many special events. Learn more about family-friendly activities on the Visit Denver website.

Halloween

Of course, with the fall comes spooky season and many fun opportunities to showcase a unique costume and celebrate the season around town.

McGregor Square’s expansive food hall will be serving a special menu of ghoulish yet delicious cocktails for the entire month of October! Plus, Milepost Zero will be hosting a Haunted Happy Hour every Monday and Tuesday in October, where guests can enjoy $2 off the specialty Halloween cocktails and $2 of all draft beers served from the bar. Compete in Halloween-themed trivia in Wednesdays. On Friday and Saturday nights, enjoy live local DJs spinning spooky tunes starting at 8:30 p.m.

Elitch Garden’s Fright Fest returns this year, Sept. 28 – Nov. 3 as Colorado’s largest Halloween event. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., kiddos can enjoy free candy, participate in Halloween-themed challenges and play on their favorite theme park rides. After 6 p.m., the Fright By Night begins. Guests can enjoy all their favorite theme park rides in the dark, dare to enter the haunted houses and watch their back for the nightmarish creatures lurking around every corner.

Hailed by “Fangoria Magazine” as “the #1 scariest haunted attraction in the U.S.,” the 13th Floor Haunted House also returns this year taking guests through not one but THREE frightening tours of horror.

Howl-a-Ween Pet Parade on Oct. 26 at Denver Union Station is perfect for your furry friends in their spookiest, funniest or most creative costumes. This fun-filled event is fun for pet lovers and families alike, with plenty of photo opportunities, prizes for the best-dressed pets and a chance to enjoy the Halloween spirit with your four-legged companions.