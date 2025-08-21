FAIRMONT SONOMA MISSION INN & SPA LAUNCHES NEW ALL-INCLUSIVE PACKAGE

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Sonoma Wine Country’s most celebrated destination, is redefining the resort experience with the launch of its new All-Inclusive Package. Created for travelers who crave both indulgence and simplicity, the offering delivers up to $900 in daily value and includes some of the resort’s most beloved experiences.

Guests can now enjoy the best of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in one seamless stay that includes everything from farm-to-table cuisine and signature spa services to premier golf and curated in-room amenities. Whether the goal is to unwind, reconnect, or explore, this new “first in Wine Country” exclusive offer makes it easy to relax knowing every detail has been thoughtfully taken care of.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this exciting new offering, which reflects the quintessential Fairmont Sonoma experience in one exceptional package,” boasts Karim Ikrimah, General Manager Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. “From world-class dining and rejuvenating spa treatments to championship golf and signature Wine Country touches, guests can fully immerse themselves in a luxurious, carefree stay where every detail is taken care of. This first in class offer provides an immersive luxury stays that meets the needs of today’s sophisticated traveler.”

Package Inclusions:

Welcome amenity featuring a bottle of Gloria Ferrer sparkling wine and house-made macarons, plus daily in-room amenities including bottle of wine, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages

Daily choice of either 18 holes of golf at Sonoma Golf Club OR a 60-minute spa service at Fairmont Spa, per guest, per day

Three meals a day from our All-Inclusive Menu (alcohol not included)

Reserved pool chairs at the Resort Pool, available upon request

One (1) spa day pass for each adult, per stay

Nightly valet or self-parking for one vehicle

Complimentary meals for children under 5 with a paying adult

Resort Experience Fee and standard gratuities for included services

From $750 per night (plus tax) for Fairmont guestrooms (Sunday – Thursday), this elevated package provides an extraordinary value for travelers seeking an immersive Wine Country retreat. Additional adults may be added to the package for $390 each per night, staying in the same room.

Advance reservations are required for golf, spa services (72 hours or more), and pool chair reservations. Packages are priced per person and are non-refundable with full deposit due at booking. Unused inclusions are non-transferable and non-refundable.

From soaking in the resort’s historic geothermal-fed pools to enjoying exclusive access to the private Sonoma Golf Club, guests will find that every moment is designed to be easy, memorable, and deeply rooted in the spirit of Wine Country.

For additional details or to book the All-Inclusive Package, please visit All-Inclusive Escape | Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa or phone +1 (707) 938-9000.