Expo City Dubai welcomed its first visitors back to the landmark site on Thursday.

The area, which is planned to be an economic hub, a residential space and a global destination for events and exhibitions, had a soft launch on September 1 ahead of the official opening in a month, one year after Expo 2020 Dubai began.

Visitors keen to get back into the Expo spirit can again visit two of its most popular attractions: Alif – The Mobility Pavilion; and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion.At the moment only a few attractions are open to the public, but more will be available from October 1.

So far, only the Alif and Terra pavilions are open, as well as a few food trucks. There are also buggies available to tour the site.

Despite the lack of experiences right now, the walkable city is still worth a two to three-hour visit, especially for families and groups of friends looking for weekend activities on a budget.

Alif and Terra are open daily from 10am to 6pm, with tickets costing AED 50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination).

Tickets can be bought at www.expocitydubai.com and at ticket offices at Expo City Dubai.