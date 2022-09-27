Expo City Dubai launches Dh120 one-day pass

Expo City Dubai has announced a Dh120 one-day pass that will give people admission to at least four main pavilions from October 1.

Next month is the official opening of the repurposed world’s fair site.

The venue was opened to the public as part of a soft launch this month, with paid entry to a few attractions.

The new one-day pass will allow visitors access to the Vision and Women’s pavilions, which open on October 1. It will also offer entry to Terra, the Sustainability and Alif, the Mobility pavilions, which reopened in September.

The Vision Pavilion celebrates the life of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and the Women’s Pavilion depicts the challenges faced by women and optimism for a more equal world.

More pavilions will be added to the one-day pass as these open.

Passes can be bought online at www.expocitydubai.com.

Children aged 12 and under and people with disabilities can visit all pavilions free but need a ticket to enter. They can pick up a complimentary pass at any ticketing booth at Expo City Dubai.

Access to the Surreal water feature, a cascading waterfall and the huge Al Wasl dome, is free from October 1.

Special programmes can be booked by school groups. There are workshops and science shows tailored for different ages for an in-depth understanding of the links between energy, water, food and transport.

The common areas of Dubai’s latest neighbourhood are open to all visitors, with individual pavilion tickets priced at Dh50 per person.



Source: The National