Expo 2020 Dubai signs Informa partnership

Plans for Expo 2020 Dubai have been further strengthened through a wide-ranging agreement with Informa.

The deal will bring some of the region’s major business and entertainment events to Dubai Exhibition Centre, co-located at the expo.

Dubai Exhibition Centre will host a number of events organized by Informa during Expo 2020, including the 20th Cityscape Global (November 10th-12th), the largest real estate investment and development event for emerging markets globally; Middle East Film and Comic Con (March 4th-6th), the region’s biggest festival of pop culture and gaming, expected to attract more than 45,000 people; and the inaugural Games Con (March 4th-6th), dedicated to the growing online gaming community in the region.

Informa was also announced as an authorised ticket reseller, supporting Expo 2020’s goal to attract 25 million visitors to the show.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “Informa will be bringing some of the most exciting and popular events in Dubai to the DEC, enabling visitors to enhance their experience with all that Expo 2020 has to offer.

“This significant agreement builds on DEC’s growing reputation as one of the most innovative and connected event and entertainment venues in the world.”

Expo 2020 will not only be a spectacular event, but also a time to connect, create and innovate.

Visitors, exhibitors and delegates will be able to combine the full suite of Expo 2020 visitor experiences with DEC events, summits, seminars, product launches, networking opportunities and meetings.

Peter Hall, president of Informa Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Informa has been operating in the Middle East, with Dubai as its hub, for over 25 years.

“Dubai has established itself as a global meeting point for business, and we have enjoyed enormous success thanks in no small part to the Emirate’s drive for world-class infrastructure and experiences, which Expo 2020 is set to build upon.

“As we prepare to attract thousands of guests to the DEC next year, we are excited to be working with the Expo 2020 team in delivering the best possible experience for our participants and visitors.”

The agreement with UK-headquartered Informa follows the announcement of other major events to be held at DEC during Expo 2020, including the World Government Summit and the Global Islamic Economy Summit, both of which will take place in November 2020, as well as the Global Business Forums on Africa, Latin America and ASEAN and World Chambers Congress 2021, all hosted in partnership with Dubai Chamber.