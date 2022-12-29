Explore the Fairy-Tale Havens and Hidden Gems of Budapest in a Nostalgic VW Samba

Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel is offering culture seekers a chance to explore the historically mesmerising city of Budapest in a vintage Volkswagen Samba Convertible.

As the streets liven with rosy-cheeked locals during the festive time of year, the VW Guided City Tour features a customisable itinerary which lasts from two to four hours ensuring guests can explore a wide array of attractions and hidden gems in the city, admiring fairy-tale architecture according to their preference.

An emblematic 59-year-old Volkswagen Samba Convertible makes for a truly unique means of transport and guests can expect utmost comfort while taking in the aroma of winter spices and chimney cakes that fill the air. From astonishing squares and historic bridges to renowned museums and centuries-old churches, guests are guaranteed complete immersion at each attraction while learning its secrets from our expert chauffeur who is truly passionate about this captivating capital.

Witness the Gothically romantic Vajdahunyad Castle which amalgamates some of the finest castles in Hungarian history into a single palace; warm up and unwind at the iconic Széchenyi Thermal Bath; marvel at the beauty of delicate turrets and coloured tile roofs at Matthias Church; admire the historical relics of the Carpathian Basin and Hungary dating from 1802 at Hungary National Museum; shop Hungarian souvenirs and enjoy authentic local bites at one of the most famous markets of the old continent, The Great Market Hall; discover the historical treasure of the unknown at the Garden of Philosophers, home to intricate statues of renowned thinkers and panoramic views of the Danube River and the beautiful city.

Depending on the weather, the personalised tour can also include a stop at a secret park with a luxurious picnic basket filled with sumptuous bites freshly prepared by Executive Chef, Andras Wolf or a visit to the Hungarian Parliament Building where tantalising flavours await at the nearby Chef’s Table.

An architectural ode to Europe’s Belle Epoque, Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel is adorned with meticulous old-world glamour and contemporary luxury that will transport guests to another era. Conveniently situated near the Danube River, the pet-friendly hotel exudes Italian Renaissance, Baroque, Gothic and Art Nouveau influences, evident with marble façades, meticulous carvings, crystal chandeliers and an ornate clock tower. Expect elegantly spacious rooms and sophisticated suites with separate living areas accented by centuries-old art, antiques and hand-made and custom-designed furniture that epitomise refined living. The hotel is also home to the world-famous New York Café where guests can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and pastries that the city’s poets and artists have adored for over a century.

The VW Guided City Tour costs €400 for 4 hours, for a maximum of 6 persons. The experience must be booked at least 48 hours in advance to ensure availability. For more information, please visit https://www.anantara.com/en/new-york-palace-budapest