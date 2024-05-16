Experience The Hygge Feeling and Get Cosy This Winter at Ovolo Hotels

From Wednesday, 15 May, Ovolo is bringing the cosiness, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the ultimate winter warming stay with its Hygge package. Pronounced ‘hue-guh’, hygge is the Danish practice of creating a calm, comfortable time with the people you love and Ovolo is bringing all that and more this winter, available for bookings made Wednesday, 15 May – Thursday, 29 August for stays Monday, 10 June – Saturday, 31 August 2024.

Hygge is about an atmosphere, an experience and most importantly, embracing the magic of winter in Australia – Ovolo guests are invited to cosy up in the upcoming colder months with the Hygge package, where they can save up to 20 percent on stays of two nights or more at any Ovolo or By Ovolo hotel in Australia.

In room the cosy feels of the Hygge package continue, with guests gifted comfortable, yet chic black fleecy slippers for their stay. With no better way to stay cosy than curling up with a great book, Ovolo is also including 10 percent off purchases from Australia’s largest online book store, Booktopia for guests who book the package.

The winter joy doesn’t stop in room – throughout Australia, each Ovolo hotel will offer a different winter inspired cocktail, with each tipple skilfully designed to warm the soul.

Ovolo’s Hygge package is available for bookings made between Wednesday, 15 May – Thursday, 29 August for stays between Monday, 10 June – Saturday, 31 August 2024. The

offer will include:

● Up to 20% off room stays two nights or more

● Complimentary Hygge slippers to keep you cosy

● Winter inspired Hygge cocktails

● 10% off Booktopia

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookings available via Hygge | Winter Holidays | Cosy Hotel Deals at Ovolo (ovolohotels.com)