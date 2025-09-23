eTip Concludes Housekeeping Week with Record $14,000 Tip

eTip, the pioneer in digital tipping for hospitality, announced the close of Housekeeping Week with a historic milestone: a single tip of $14,000 given through the platform. This unprecedented moment highlights both the generosity of guests and the growing importance of digital solutions that make staff recognition seamless and impactful.

Even more striking, the overall volume of tips processed during Housekeeping Week increased 10x compared to last year, underscoring the rapid adoption of digital tipping as the new standard in guest-to-staff appreciation.

Housekeeping Week is designed to spotlight the individuals who keep hotels running smoothly. Their contributions are critical, yet often invisible, and this celebration serves as an annual reminder of their dedication. For eTip, however, one week is not enough. The company is calling for continuous recognition, emphasizing that appreciation must extend to every day of the year.

“Housekeepers and service workers are the backbone of every guest experience, and their dedication deserves lasting recognition—not just fleeting acknowledgment,” said Nicolas Cassis, Co-Founder & CEO of eTip. “The $14,000 tip we witnessed underscores how deeply guests value great service. Our mission is to ensure that level of appreciation is possible every day, so these incredible team members always feel seen and valued—not only during a designated celebration.”

Beyond a Week: Why Year-Round Appreciation Matters

The record-setting tip illustrates a broader shift in guest behavior. As digital tipping becomes more accessible, hotels are seeing sustained increases in staff recognition that deliver benefits across the board:

Motivation & retention: Regular appreciation fosters loyalty and reduces turnover.

Stronger guest connections: Easy, cashless tipping creates more meaningful exchanges between travelers and staff.

Operational resilience: A valued workforce is more engaged, leading to improved consistency and service quality.

Partner hotels are seeing the benefits firsthand:

“The process for enrolling our staff has been flawless. Great incentive given to our staff to do the best work that they can. Our staff has been taking advantage of the additional opportunity to make money.” - Assistant Operations Manager, Luxury B&B, Florida

“I like how easy it is for the guests to leave our staff tips (we are a cash free hotel) and also how easy it is for managers on the back end to process payroll tips.” - General Manager, Large Boutique, San Diego

“eTip’s digital tipping is a great recruiting tool. Housekeeping & pool staff are wild about it. We also love the ease of the program.” - Hotel Manager, Large Branded Hotel, Georgia

Looking Forward

The close of Housekeeping Week is not the end of recognition; it is the beginning of a larger movement. eTip remains committed to advancing digital tipping as a daily tool for gratitude, ensuring that housekeepers and other hotel employees continue to feel valued long after the banners and events come down.

