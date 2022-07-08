Etihad Guest partners with Mashreq bank

Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways in partnership with Mashreq, a leading global financial institution, has launched a points transfer programme for members to benefit from.

Members can now convert Mashreq Salaam Points into Etihad Guest Miles with a conversion ratio of 22 Salaam Points for every 1 Etihad Guest Mile. Etihad Guest members can simply visit the authorised Mashreq Mobile app to convert Salaam points into Etihad Guest Miles. Members who transfer Salaam Points to Etihad Guest before 20 July 2022 can enjoy 20% extra Bonus Miles as an introductory offer.

Kim Hardaker, Vice President Loyalty & Partnerships, Etihad Airways, said: “We’re excited to partner with Mashreq Bank so our Etihad Guest members can now transfer Salaam Points into our programme. The collaboration is designed to both encourage new customers and allow existing loyalty members to reap more benefits from partnering with two strong local brands. Members benefit by accelerating towards their next reward, whether they choose to redeem on flights with Etihad Airways and our 20 partner airlines, upgrades and so much more.”

Etihad’s loyalty programme has relaxed its mileage expiration policy. Mashreq card holders can now benefit from miles that will only expire after 18 months of inactivity, and can be kept active by buying, earning, redeeming, or transferring miles.

Kartik Taneja, Head of Payments at Mashreq, said: “As the travel industry continues to chart a positive course of recovery, we are delighted to introduce instant redemption of Salaam Points for the award-winning Etihad Guest Miles loyalty program, where the conversion can be completed swiftly and seamlessly via our Mashreq Mobile app. Our vision to become the region’s most progressive bank, enabling innovative possibilities, involves helping our customers take instant journeys through the fully digitised payment spectrum. We are continuously listening and working towards enhancing our proposition, bringing choice and value to every aspect of the business.”

Etihad Airways was named World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021 and World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.