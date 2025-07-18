Etihad for Business corporate portal goes live

Etihad Airways today launched the Etihad for Business corporate portal, bringing the airline’s comprehensive business travel programme fully online. Companies can now access their complete corporate travel management suite through a single digital platform.

The portal enables businesses to manage their travel programmes with enhanced tools, track performance data in real-time, and handle benefit redemptions with self-service capabilities. Corporate customers can now access contract details, monitor travel spend, and redeem Etihad for Business credits for a comprehensive suite of travel benefits.

“We’ve created a platform that puts control directly in our corporate partners’ hands,” said Javier Alija, Vice President Global Sales & Distribution at Etihad Airways. “Companies can now manage everything from performance tracking to benefit redemptions through one simple interface.”

The Etihad for Business programme rewards corporate customers for their business travel, allowing them to enhance their employees’ travel experience through a flexible credit system. Companies can use earned credits to purchase from a suite of benefits including seat upgrades, priority services, lounge access, and ground transportation.

Key portal features include automated performance reports, transparent tiering requirements, and streamlined contract management. The platform eliminates administrative burdens while providing companies with clear visibility into their travel programme value.

“Business travel management should be straightforward, not complicated,” Javier Alija added. “Our portal delivers exactly that: a user-friendly experience that makes it easy for companies to maximise the value of their travel programmes.”

The platform offers different levels of support based on company needs. Enhanced analytics capabilities will follow shortly after launch, with additional features planned to expand the portal’s functionality over time.

Corporate customers can also access dedicated support through the platform, from online assistance to account management services, ensuring comprehensive support throughout their travel journey.

The platform represents a valuable tool that can assist travel management companies and businesses in managing their corporate travel programmes more effectively, combining digital efficiency with personalised service.

For more information about the Etihad for Business portal, visit etihadforbusiness.com.