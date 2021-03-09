Etihad extends free Covid-19 insurance until autumn

Etihad Airways has extended its Covid-19 global wellness insurance cover until October 1st.

Martin Drew, senior vice president sales and cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “Extending Etihad’s Covid-19 global wellness insurance reinforces the effectiveness of Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and hygiene programme.

“It’s an added benefit automatically provided to all guests - no exceptions.

“As Etihad continues to gradually expand its services to up to 60 destinations this spring, the airline wants to instil confidence to travel and hopes this additional cover will reassure guests Etihad is doing everything it can to keep them safe and protected.”

Guests who are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip will not have to worry about medical expenses or quarantine costs when they fly with Etihad.

Etihad is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.