Etihad embarks on recruitment drive as operations surge

With operations ramping up for a busy summer season and new Airbus A350s entering the fleet, Etihad Airways is currently recruiting for roles across the business in 2022.





The UAE flag carrier is currently running a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Dubai. Interested applicants can register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani Dubai, with selected applicants invited to assessment days.





Etihad offers a competitive salary and benefits package for cabin crew that not only includes modern accommodation and travel allowances, but the opportunity to learn and grow, see the world and be part of an internationally recognised and award-winning team.

The Abu Dhabi airline is bouncing back strongly as international travel resumes. It recently introduces the Airbus A350 to its modern fleet. Customers can currently fly onboard the new A350-1000s on a number of short to mid-range routes, including Mumbai and Delhi. Etihad will be introducing the A350 on longer routes, including Chicago and New York from July 2022.





Etihad Airways was named World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021 and World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.