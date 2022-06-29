Etihad Airways to welcome over 2.7 million guests this summer

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport have geared up resources and are ready to welcome 2.7 million network passengers over the summer months, following a surge in demand for global travel.





Over 1.4 million passengers will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport, including 330,000 local joiners, with more than 1100 weekly network-wide departures.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “As travel rebounds from the impact of the global pandemic, Etihad has witnessed a vast increase in bookings over recent weeks. With summer holidays upon us and to manage the increase in passenger numbers, Etihad has bolstered operations both locally and across our global network to ensure guests enjoy a seamless airport and flight experience.”

Importantly, guests are reminded to check-in online, use the Verified to Fly service to submit any Covid-related travel documents for prior approval, and arrive at the airport early.





Etihad is also celebrating its return to London Heathrow’s Terminal 4 with premium guests enjoying the refurbished Etihad Lounge. The Etihad Lounge also reopened to First and Business travellers, as well as Etihad Guest Platinum and Gold members. The Etihad Lounge has been refurbished with a bright new look including new furniture and layout design to improve guest flow and capacity. New lounge dressings and accessories have been inspired by the capital of Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s aircraft cabin interiors.





Etihad Airways has launched five seasonal routes this week that connect Abu Dhabi to popular summer hotspots across Europe and the Indian Ocean. Nice, Heraklion, Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar join the UAE flag carrier’s growing network.

With operations ramping up for a busy summer season and new Airbus A350s entering the fleet, Etihad Airways is currently recruiting for roles across the business in 2022. The UAE flag carrier is currently running a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Dubai.





Etihad Airways was named World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021 and World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.