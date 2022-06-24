Etihad Airways celebrates return to Heathrow T4

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, celebrated its first flight from London Heathrow’s Terminal 4 on 22 June with premium guests enjoying the refurbished Etihad Lounge.

Following its temporary move to other terminals during the pandemic, departing passengers were greeted with cakes and flags as they checked in at Etihad’s true home at Terminal 4.

The Etihad Lounge also reopened to First and Business travellers, as well as Etihad Guest Platinum and Gold members. The Etihad Lounge has been refurbished with a bright new look including new furniture and layout design to improve guest flow and capacity. New lounge dressings and accessories have been inspired by the capital of Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s aircraft cabin interiors.

In the Lounge, there is a special à la carte menu for all premium guests which has been curated by Etihad’s own chefs. This is complimented by a self-service buffet available to all guests. The Etihad Lounge has separate areas for relaxing and dining, as well as a children’s playroom and prayer rooms. The Lounge is open from 06.00hrs to 21.30hrs.

This week, the airline also announced the relaunch of Etihad Stopovers, with travellers benefiting from 40% discounted prices at Abu Dhabi’s participating four-star and five-star hotels, or from a one or two-nights complimentary stay in a participating hotel.

Etihad has also recently confirmed that from July to September 2022 it is increasing its current four daily flights from London Heathrow to five daily flights.