Emirates to relaunch services from UK on Tuesday

Emirates will re-instate outbound passenger operations from the UK tomorrow.

Initially this will include a daily flight from London Heathrow and four weekly from Manchester.

Services from Birmingham and Glasgow will continue to be cargo-only.

Passengers traveling from the UK should ensure they are permitted to travel as per latest the UK government advisory, and check the local entry requirements of their destination.

Emirates said it remains committed to serving our customers in the UK, and continues to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard.

Flights into the UK remain suspended following the banning of travellers from the United Arab Emirates into the country.