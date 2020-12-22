Emirates to bring A380 to Sao Paulo route next month

Emirates has announced that it will be operating its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Sao Paulo route between January 9th-30th.

The Emirates A380 will be deployed four times weekly to Sao Paulo in response to the summer season increase in demand for travel to and from Brazil.

This will be the first time that the iconic aircraft returns to South America since the suspension of passenger flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

Emirates resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August 2020 its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

In early November, Emirates also reinstated its signature dining service across all classes while observing strict hygiene protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers can now savour multi-course meals and choose from a complimentary selection of beverages including wine and beer, as well as juices and soft drinks.

Brazilian customers travelling to much desired holiday destinations including the Maldives can stop over at Dubai to experience the city’s wide range of world-class experiences from sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities.

Brazilian nationals can obtain a free visa on arrival at Dubai.