Emirates reveals five most popular travel destinations among Koreans

As the summer vacation season hits its peak, Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, has unveiled the top five summer travel destinations that have been gaining popularity among Korean travellers - Zurich, Barcelona, Rome, Venice, and Prague. With its extensive global network and world-class products and services, Emirates continues to be the airline of choice for thousands of Korean passengers seeking to explore new and exciting destinations, having carried over 35,000 passengers last summer season alone between Incheon and Dubai, as well as beyond.

1. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is known for its unique mixture of metropolitan charm with the vibrant beauty of nature. Visitors can soak up the sunshine while exploring the scenic Old Town, take a refreshing Lake Zurich cruise, or indulge in shopping along the Bahnhofstrasse, one of the world’s most exclusive shopping streets. For those seeking summer adventures, the city provides easy access to thrilling alpine activities like Mt. Titlis and Jungfraujoch, providing a perfect escape from the heat.

Emirates operates double daily flights between Dubai and Zurich, using a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

2. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona bursts with energy and charm during the summer. While in the city, people can enjoy the lively Barceloneta Beach with its surf-friendly waves and beachfront restaurants. Visitors can also dive into the city’s buzzing nightlife at Chiringuitos, which is always full of live music and festive atmosphere. Don’t forget to explore Central Barcelona at Plaça de Catalunya, a historic square connecting the Gothic Quarter with the modern Eixample.

Emirates operates double daily flights between Dubai and Barcelona, using a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

3. Rome, Italy

In summer, Rome comes alive with warm, sunny days perfect for exploring its iconic landmarks and vibrant piazzas. Early risers can enjoy cooler temperatures while visiting the Colosseum and Roman Forum before the crowds arrive or leisurely stroll along the Tiber River to escape the heat. For a refreshing break, visitors can take a dip in a nearby beach or cool off with gelato at one of the city’s charming cafes.

Emirates operates double daily A380 flights between Dubai and Rome, and offers travellers train connections to/ from Rome Roma Termini Rail Station (XRJ) in partnership with Trenitalia.

4. Venice, Italy

Venice, also known as ‘The Floating City,’ is a picture-perfect travel destination, especially for the summer. Visitors can enjoy the wonderful view around the city’s most historic and stunning architecture, including Basilica Di San Marco, the Doge’s Palace, and the Rialto Bridge, while riding the iconic gondolas through the waterways. Venice is also home to multiple museums and art galleries, making the city even more attractive for those wanting to truly soak in the wonderful cultural heritage or the city.

Emirates operates a daily Boeing 777 service between Dubai and Venice, and offers travellers train connections to/ from Venice Venezia S. Lucia Rail Station (XVQ) in partnership with Trenitalia.

5. Prague, Czech Republic

Recognized for its beautiful architecture, spectacular scenery, and delicious cuisine, Prague has become one of the most popular cities among Koreans. Prague is the perfect destination for those wanting to experience a European vacation at a relatively affordable price range. Visitors can enjoy the pleasant and mild summer weather while taking a stroll around the beautiful city landmarks such as the Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, and the Old Town Square. After spending the day soaking in the culture and heritage of the city, visitors can have a relaxing evening, enjoying the world- famous beer at local bars.

Emirates operates a daily Boeing 777 service between Dubai and Prague, and offers an additional connectivity to the city in partnership with flydubai.

Passengers planning to extend their stay in Dubai during their stopover en route to Europe can enhance their visit with My Emirates Pass, which provides exclusive discounts on a range of top attractions. From exhilarating water parks to stunning views from the Burj Khalifa’s observation deck, this pass offers valuable savings on some of Dubai’s must-see experiences. Simply present your physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid ID at participating venues to access these special offers. *

Meanwhile, Emirates currently operates ten weekly flights between Incheon and Dubai. For detailed flight schedules to each of the listed destinations, please visit the Emirates official website.

* For travel until 31 August 2024