Emirates introduces digital health verification for UAE passengers

Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have begun to implement full digital verification of Covid-19 medical records connected to testing and vaccination for travellers based in the UAE.

Customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical Covid-19 PCR test report.

Moreover, customers who have received their Covid-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can, together with their Covid-19 PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.

The new streamlined verification procedures will enable secure and faster processing times for customers departing from Dubai International Airport.

The information will then be matched-up with the entry requirements of the destination.

Emirates will only process the relevant information specifically related to the Covid-19 entry requirements of the customer’s destination.

Once check-in formalities are completed, information related to Covid-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.

The integration comes less than two months after the signing of the memorandum between Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority, and is a first-of-its-kind agreement between an airline and a government health authority.

The integration also makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification of traveller medical records related to Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer for Emirates Airline, said: “The UAE government has been very supportive and is one of the leading countries in the use of technology and digital applications.

“This initiative is in line with the government’s vision and we are delighted to take this step within the aviation sector to cooperate with DHA in linking our systems together to enhance the customer experience by processing the relevant documents in a more efficient, secure and effective manner.

“Our partnership with the Dubai Health Authority in managing passenger travel is unique and is a first step towards other initiatives that will be launched in the near future.”