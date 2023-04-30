Emirates’ 30 years at ATM highlight the airline’s innovative offerings and latest benchmarks

Emirates is poised to showcase its latest roster of innovative products and fan-favourites at this year’s 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market, which gets underway on 1 May.

A milestone year for the event, which is celebrating its third decade of connecting the travel industry, this year also marks Emirates 30th year of partnership and commitment to ATM.

When the exhibition first opened its doors thirty years ago, Emirates flew 15 aircraft to 30 cities and carried close to 2 million passengers. Today, Emirates is the world’s largest international airline serving over 140 destinations on more than 200 wide-body aircraft, connecting tens of millions of travellers across the globe each year, and making Dubai one of the most globally connected cities for travel, tourism and business.

Over the years, the airline’s presence has expanded and evolved at ATM. In 2007, Emirates unveiled its huge ‘Globe’ stand, a captivating three-storey spherical structure which literally ‘turned’, featuring the airline’s industry-first private suite in First Class on its Airbus A340-500 in a specially recreated area. Later, the 9.5 metre tall structure focused on the airline’s tremendous network expansion featuring Emirates destinations, and on the fringes of the stand, its cabin products on the A380 and Boeing 777 across all classes, as well as its sports sponsorships around the world.

In 2016, the airline unveiled its ‘Infinite Possibilities’ stand at ATM, a futuristic display showcasing its industry leading products and services for visitors to experience before boarding their next Emirates flight. Standing at 8.5 metres tall and taking almost 9 days to assemble, Emirates’ ‘Infinite Possibilities’ stand was one of the tallest exhibitor stands at ATM, weighing in at 166 tonnes, equivalent to one third of an Emirates A380’s total mass.

This year, the airline’s stand theme is ‘Travel isn’t just about the end destination. IT’S HOW YOU GET THERE’, as it prepares to present its latest signature products across all classes, and new innovations like an AI gallery enabling visitors to create their own, personalised digital artwork. Emirates has also dedicated a part of the stand to highlight some of its many sustainability initiatives happening across the business.

The highly popular Emirates Premium Economy seat which will be on display at ATM again this year, boasts legroom of up to 40 inches, wide seats that span 19.5 inches with a generous 8 inch recline, and other thoughtful touches for customers to comfortably sit back and relax.

In addition, Emirates will also feature its frequently visited Boeing 777-300ER game-changer First Class fully enclosed private suite, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, newest generation A380 Onboard Lounge, along with other iconic products such the First Class Shower Spa and its generously pitched game-changer Economy Class seats.

The Emirates stand will also include 90 meeting spaces, and can accommodate close to 200 visitors at any point in time.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3, stand number ME3210 at ATM.