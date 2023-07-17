Elite Havens Expands Portfolio With 4 Stunning Additions to Their Luxury Indonesia Villa Collection

Elite Havens, Asia’s leading luxury villa company, is delighted to announce the addition of four magnificent properties to their esteemed portfolio. These exceptional villas are set to further elevate the standards of luxury hospitality expected of an Elite Havens experience and provide discerning travellers with unforgettable memories of Bali and Lombok.

Each of these new additions to the Elite Havens portfolio has been hand-picked for its exceptional beauty, unique charm, and stunning location. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to personalised service, Elite Havens continues to redefine luxury villa rentals across Asia.

Said Elite Havens General Manager Indonesia, Vitalis Alexander, “We are delighted to welcome these new properties to our portfolio. They represent the diversity and beauty that make our collection truly exceptional. Each villa offers a distinct experience, ensuring that our guests can find their perfect sanctuary amidst the captivating destinations of Bali and Lombok.”



1. Villa Bangkuang, Seseh-Tanah Lot, Bali

Nestled in the charming village of Seseh, Villa Bangkuang offers an idyllic retreat surrounded by lush rice fields. This six-bedroom, newly renovated masterpiece seamlessly blends contemporary design with traditional Balinese architecture, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance. With a private pool, stunning gardens, and exceptional service, this villa is a sanctuary for those seeking tranquillity and privacy.

2. Villa Emmy, Seminyak, Bali

Located in the vibrant heart of Seminyak, Villa Emmy is a contemporary oasis that combines modern sophistication with tropical allure. Featuring four bedrooms and stylish open-plan living areas surrounding a large pool, this villa offers the perfect balance of solitude, comfort, and convenience. Guests can indulge in Seminyak’s renowned dining and shopping scene, relax on nearby beaches, or simply unwind in the comfort of their private retreat.

3. Malimbu Cliff Villa, Lombok

Perched atop a cliff overlooking the pristine shores of Lombok, Malimbu Cliff Villa showcases breathtaking views of the turquoise sea and stunning sunsets. This four-bedroom villa epitomises tropical luxury with its infinity pool, expansive outdoor spaces, and contemporary design. The villa’s location provides a serene escape while offering easy access to the vibrant town of Senggigi and the natural wonders of Lombok.

4. Villa Avalon, Canggu, Bali

From award-winning architect Popo Danes, Villa Avalon is a magnet to large groups and multiple families because of its sprawling spaces and central location between Seminyak and Canggu. A mere 60 metres from the beach and walking distance to beach clubs and restaurants, it’s a rare find for those seeking the best Bali has to offer.

“Our team has meticulously selected these properties to ensure that each one stands out in its own right, offering our guests a unique and memorable experience,” added Mr Alexander. “We are committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring that every detail exceeds our guests’ expectations.”