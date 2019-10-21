Dubai leads winners at World Spa Awards Gala Ceremony 2019

Tourism hotspot Dubai has been recognised with a number of top honours at the World Spa Awards.

The emirate itself, which has grown to become a leader in the global wellness industry in recent years, was honoured with trophies for Middle East’s Best Spa Destination and World’s Best Spa Destination.

Both prizes were in honour of a number of signature experiences unavailable anywhere else on earth.



Pearl Spa at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeriah Beach

With such a wide variety of beauty salons, Turkish hammams and day spas, there is plenty of room for something different in Dubai, with 24-karat gold facials, kids’ nail salons and desert spas all leading the way.

There is a good reason why superstars come to rest and relax in Dubai.



Cinq Mondes Spa at Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai

Dubai is home to hundreds of spas in all shapes and sizes, from internationally acclaimed havens such as the Pearl Spa at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeriah Beach, recognised with the title of Middle East’s Best Resort Spa, to the Cinq Mondes Spa at Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, honoured with the prize for Middle East’s Best Day Spa.

World Spa Awards was developed in reaction to overwhelming demand from the spa industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark of excellence, and to help to foster a new era of growth in spa tourism.

Only the very best are recognised.



The Spa at Address Downtown Dubai

The Gala Ceremony 2019 was hosted by the Armani Hotel Dubai, an icon of Middle Eastern hospitality.

As the first hotel designed and developed by Giorgio Armani, it reflects the pure elegance, simplicity and sophisticated comfort that define the global fashion icon’s signature style, making it the perfect setting for the pioneers and influencers of the global spa and wellness industry.

Spa at Armani Hotel Dubai was itself recognised by World Spa Awards voters with the titles for World’s Best Hotel Spa, Middle East’s Best Hotel Spa and Dubai’s Best Hotel Spa.



Armani Hotel Dubai hosted the World Spa Awards Gala Ceremony

Rebecca Cohen, managing director, World Spa Awards, said: “Armani Hotel Dubai has proven a world-class host on what has been a magnificent evening of triumph for the spa and wellness industry.

“We have had the privilege of recognising the leading organisations from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”



The Hammam at One&Only Spa at One&Only Royal Mirage

Dubai is also known for its signature spa experiences, with a number of properties taking global titles.

The Hammam at One&Only Spa at One&Only Royal Mirage was presented with the trophy for World’s Best Hammam Spa, while ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis the Palm was recognised with the World’s Best Spa Service Excellence award.



ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis the Palm

At the same time, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai received praise as the World’s Best New Hotel Spa, and the Spa Suites at Address Downtown Dubai took the title of World’s Best Hotel Spa Suites.

In addition to a supremely comfortable living area, the latter are lavishly appointed and feature an impressive terrace as well as a Jacuzzi.



Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Balance Wellness by Anantara

Finally, the title of Dubai’s Best Wellness Retreat went to Balance Wellness by Anantara, located at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort.

For the 2019 event World Spa Awards partnered with three leading spa and wellness brands – Bastien Gonzalez, Natura Bissé and Aromatherapy Associates – to offer attendees an exclusive three-day spa and wellness itinerary in the build up to the prize-giving ceremony.



The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards aims to drive up standards in spa and wellness tourism and foster growth by rewarding the leading organisations in their respective fields.

Find out more on the official website.