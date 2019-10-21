Dubai International to promote Expo 2020 to passengers

Dubai Airports and Expo 2020 Dubai have teamed up to give the more than 120,000 passengers who connect through Dubai International every day a sneak preview of the event.

The initiative aims to provide compelling reasons for them to return to Dubai to attend the expo next year.

The move follows a memorandum between Dubai Airports and Expo 2020 Dubai, which seeks to expand areas of collaboration and cooperation between the two entities to make the event a success.

As part of the agreement Expo 2020, in cooperation with Dubai Airports, will create and execute a series of real and digital activations and experiences designed to give passengers a ‘taste’ of the event.

Jamal Al Hai, deputy chief executive of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai International is the world’s busiest airport with 89 million international passengers.

“More than half this number are transfer passengers whose only memory of Dubai is what they see and experience during their stay at the airport.

“In the run up to the event next year, we will make their time at the airport even more exciting and unforgettable by bringing the unique vibe of Dubai and glimpses and flavours of Expo 2020 to show them why it’s an event they simply cannot miss.”

Aside from cooperating on promotion and marketing, Dubai Airports and Expo 2020 Dubai will exchange knowledge and expertise.

Dubai Airports will also manage airport stakeholder relations, ensure awareness among Expo volunteers and frontline employees across DXB’s touchpoints, and support ground transportation integration at DXB with the Road and Transport Authority.

Najeeb Al Ali, executive director of Expo 2020 bureau said: “By signing the memorandum of understanding today, Expo has added an important feature to the image that we are all seeking to draw, which relates to the cooperation and synergy of all state institutions to make this national project a success.

“At the same time, it is the perfect embodiment of our leadership’s vision by ensuring that Expo emerges in the best form, honouring our precious home, its people and its leadership.”