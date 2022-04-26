Dubai Airports to close DXB’s northern runway for refurb

Dubai Airports confirms plans to close Dubai International’s (DXB) northern runway for a 45-day period between May 9 and June 22, 2022 to carry out complete refurbishment that will ensure continued safety and efficient operations.

While regular runway maintenance is scheduled on a weekly basis, more extensive upgrades such as the one planned require a complete closure of the runway. The last time this level of work was carried out on the northern runway was in 2014, while the southern runway underwent similar improvements in 2019. Dubai Airports continues to invest in developing and maintaining its world class infrastructure to enhance customer service quality and capacity and maintain its position as the world’s busiest international airport.

As DXB is a dual runway operation, the hub will continue to welcome guests throughout this period. A number of flights will however be redirected to Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai’s second airport, to limit the impact on service during the closure period. Dubai Airports has provided advance notice to all airlines to plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly.

Dubai Airports has also advised passengers who are due to travel into or out of Dubai during the closure period to check with their respective airlines the airport and/or terminal of arrival/departure ahead of their journeys.

Dubai International Airport is considered the World’s Leading Airport by voters at the World Travel Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT