DOLLY PARTON’S SONGTELLER HOTEL & DOLLY’S LIFE OF MANY COLORS MUSEUM NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS

Reservations are now open for Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel, and pre-sale tickets are available for Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, both opening in June 2026 in downtown Nashville. Housed together under one roof, the hotel and museum will give guests two unique ways to experience the stories behind Dolly’s life and music.

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel is Dolly’s love letter to the city of Nashville. Her iconic charm and songwriting spirit are woven into all 245 uniquely designed rooms and suites. The hotel promises an immersive one-of-a-kind experience with Southern-inspired charm, rich storytelling around every corner, and two original live music venues, Parton’s Live and Jolene’s—featuring performances from some of Nashville’s most talented artists with tasty cocktails and elevated Nashville-inspired cuisine. For hotel reservations, visit www.songtellerhotel.com or call 1-877-SONGTELLER.

“I am very excited about the opening of my Nashville hotel and museum next year!” exclaims Parton. “Broadway has become such a hub of tourism, this felt like the right time to bring something special to all the wonderful activity in Nashville. I’ve always dreamed of being able to create something here in Music City and I know we’ve found the perfect addition to the city I call home.” Watch Dolly’s video message to learn more. youtube.com/watch?v=OOapPP3mrWY&feature=youtu.be

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel will be home to Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum; the largest exhibition dedicated to Parton to date. Spanning the entire third floor of the hotel, more than 20,000 square feet, the museum is designed to immerse visitors in her extraordinary journey, featuring curated exhibits chronicling her rise “from the top of the mountains to the top of the world.” Guests will gain unprecedented insight into her decades-spanning career across music, film, television, and philanthropy, as well as the personal values of family and faith that remain central to her story. Purchase museum pre-sale tickets at www.dollyslifeofmanycolors.com — hotel reservation not required.

“This museum is a place where folks can see my journey through my own eyes—every color, every story, and every dream that brought me here,” said Parton. “I can’t wait to welcome visitors from around the world to Nashville to share in my life of many colors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

*Take advantage of the limited-time “Welcome, SongTeller” package for 10% off the best available room rate per night, plus two museum tickets.