Disney’s The Lion King set for Abu Dhabi

Marking its 25-year anniversary, the world-famous Disney’s The Lion King musical is set for a four-week run in the UAE capital from November 16 to December 10 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

Get ready to roar. Marking 25 years since its Broadway premiere, Disney’s The Lion King will make its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi this November, providing theatre fans from across the region with an unprecedented, unmissable opportunity to enjoy the world-famous, award-winning production in the UAE capital.

The musical has entertained nearly 110 million people worldwide since its 1997 debut and will begin its 4-week run in Abu Dhabi, with previews on November 16 & 17 and opening night on November 18 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. The show will run until December 10.

The Lion King continues to garner huge acclaim worldwide with permanent residences in New York, London, Madrid, and Tokyo, and has enjoyed further international touring success recently in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea and more. The show in Abu Dhabi represents a historic stop for the highest-grossing Broadway production of all-time.

“Director Julie Taymor and her extraordinary creative team first brought The Lion King to the stage in a stunning production 25 years ago, and this production brings that vision to thrilling life at every performance.” said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. “It’s a joy to bring The Lion King to the Middle East for the first time in the show’s history. We cannot wait for you to join us in Abu Dhabi.”

Chafic Najia – Senior Vice President, The Walt Disney Company Middle East and North Africa said: “We’re so excited to finally share Disney’s award-winning musical THE LION KING with our fans in the UAE. Brought to us by visionary director Julie Taymor, and following the story of Disney’s beloved film, the musical offers an amazing experience, stunning effects, and, of course, unforgettable music. There’s something for everyone in the family and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Michael Cassel, Producer and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cassel Group said: “To be able to share the joy of Julie Taymor’s vision and bring THE LION KING to Abu Dhabi for the first time is thrilling. This world-class production features an international company representing nineteen nationalities. I am excited that Abu Dhabi audiences will be able to enjoy this truly authentic Broadway experience, acclaimed all over the world, for the very first time in this spectacular venue.”

Brought to the UAE by Proactiv in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral - Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and experiences, the long-running adaptation of Disney’s popular 1994 animated film is a coming-of age tale of a young lion prince forced to mature quickly when his father dies and an avaricious uncle attempts to claim the young prince’s birth-right.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “Abu Dhabi is further elevating its exciting calendar of events this year by attracting a Broadway show of this magnitude to the destination. Disney’s The Lion King has a remarkable reputation for captivating audiences with the talents of its ensemble cast, beloved musical numbers and phenomenal costumes and set designs. We look forward to welcoming Disney fans and families from across the region to witness these unmissable, riveting performances at the Etihad Arena.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “This truly is an exciting event, and we can’t wait to host the wonderful and award-winning The Lion King here on Yas Island for the first time in the region. The musical will not only move the audience with its emotional story, but it will also boost the ever-evolving entertainment offering available at Yas Island and will reinforce its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

Winner of more than 70 global theatrical awards – including six Tony awards, a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, and Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Costume Design – the show will run on weekdays and weekends with two performances per day on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Etihad Arena will be specially configured into an intimate setting to ensure a theatre-like experience. Ticket prices start from Dh200 and will be sold exclusively through Platinum List and etihadarena.ae. Royal and VIP tickets will be available on the floor offering the best view and most intimate experience.

Nicolas Renna, Managing Director at Proactiv Entertainment, a leading producer, and promoter of large-scale events, said: “It doesn’t get any bigger in the world of theatre than The Lion King, a global hit that transcends audiences and demographics. So, to be able to bring it to Middle East for the first time, here in Abu Dhabi, is extremely exciting. Fans are in for a real treat.”