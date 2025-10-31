Dida Holdings Expands Global AI-First Strategy with New Group Identity and Brand Portfolio

Dida Holdings, an intelligent distributor of global and travel content and one of the world’s fastest-growing AI-driven travel technology groups, today announced the formal launch of its new group structure, bringing together its portfolio of companies and brands under the Dida Holdings umbrella.

The new structure reflects Dida’s evolution from a leading travel distribution platform into a diversified global travel tech ecosystem spanning three pillars - Travel, Technology, and New Ventures - with the mission to connect the world’s travel partners through AI, automation, and next-generation connectivity.

Following the appointment of Daryl Lee as Group CEO earlier this month, Dida Holdings today announced the next phase of its transformation into one of the world’s leading AI-driven travel technology groups.

The new group identity - now live at didaholdings.com - unites Dida’s family of companies and brands under a single vision: to become the partner of choice in the travel eco-system through AI, automation, and next-generation connectivity.

Rikin Wu, Founder and Chairman of Dida Holdings, said: “We’ve built one of the world’s most advanced B2B travel distribution platforms. With the creation of Dida Holdings, we’re scaling that technology across every part of the travel value chain - enabling partners to share in the growth of an

AI-first global platform.”

Under the new entity, Dida’s core travel divisions — Dida Hotels, Dida Flights, Dida Go, and Dida Experiences — will continue to expand their reach globally, powered by AI-enabled technology and deep data insights. Supporting these are Dida’s dedicated technology and innovation units, focused on AI applications in dynamic pricing, connectivity, content automation, and sustainability.

Daryl Lee, Group CEO of Dida Holdings, added: “Our new structure reflects what Dida has already become — a global AI-first travel tech company with the scale, expertise, and agility to power all travel businesses to thrive”.

“Under Dida Holdings, the group’s key divisions - Dida Hotels, Dida Flights, Dida Go, and Dida Experiences - are positioned to drive sustained global expansion. These business units are supported by dedicated technology and innovation hubs focused on AI applications in dynamic pricing, connectivity, content automation, and sustainable operations”.

With operations spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Dida Holdings combines deep travel distribution expertise with cutting-edge AI to redefine how the world connects, books, and experiences travel.