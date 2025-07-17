Detroit’s Summer Beat: Festival Guide to July & August

Detroit’s summer festival season is hitting all the right notes with 10 major events showcasing everything from the 46th anniversary of the legendary Detroit Jazz Festival to the most significant Arab & Chaldean festival in North America. July and August demonstrate why the Motor City has become a premier festival destination, with events like the Concert of Colors drawing 30,000 visitors and the AfroFuture Detroit making its U.S. debut.

July Festivals

July 16–20: Concert of Colors – Detroit Institute of Arts

When it comes to festivals, Detroit knows how to party. The Concert of Colors returns to Detroit for its 34th annual edition. Free and open to the public, the event, hosted at the Detroit Institute of Arts, features music, art, and fun. The largest music festival in the Midwest, Concert of Colors, typically brings 30,000 people downtown to celebrate.

July 18–20: African World Festival – Hart Plaza

Adding to this month’s rhythm, the African World Festival celebrates the beauty, strength, and spirit of the African diaspora. Hosted by the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the celebration will welcome over 20,000 people to enjoy a variety of activities, including performances by local businesses, musical acts, hands-on activities, and many other cultural experiences.

July 21: Detroit Festival of Books – Eastern Market

Free and open to the public, the Detroit Festival of Books is every bookworm’s favorite festival in Detroit. The largest book festival in the state of Michigan, welcoming vendors from across the USA, Canada, and beyond, takes place on July 21st at Eastern Market. Stop by, grab a book, and support vendors that generate ongoing appreciation of books and reading!

July 26–27: Arab and Chaldean Festival – Hart Plaza

The largest Arab & Chaldean festival in North America celebrates its 52nd anniversary in the city of Detroit. This festival will celebrate festive food, feature live performances, and display a cultural gallery. Open from Noon to Midnight, this event is free with programming starting at 5:30 PM.

August Festivals

August 8-11: Ribs and R&B Music Festival – Downtown Detroit

Get ready for a feast! The Ribs and R&B Music Festival serves up some of the best local barbecue in Metro Detroit, with ribs, brisket, and chicken on the grill. Enjoy live performances by top R&B and soul artists throughout the weekend.

The festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. each day. Kids under 12 eat free all weekend. Admission is free for everyone until 4 p.m. on Friday, and until 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. After those times, entry is $15.

August 11–13: Charivari Detroit Music Everywhere– Jefferson Avenue

Electronic music Enthusiasts unite! In this multi-day festival experience, a diverse range of music styles, including House, Techno, open-format, jazz, experimental disco, and various forms of electronic music, are showcased by over 50 artists. This event takes place at multiple sites around Detroit.

August 16: Woodward Dream Cruise – Woodward Avenue

Start your Engines! The Woodward Dream Cruise drives down the streets of Michigan. This marks the 30th anniversary of the festival’s running. Catch all the classic cars as they roll down the streets of Metro Detroit from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

August 16-17: AfroFuture Detroit

AfroFuture is making its groundbreaking United States debut in Detroit! This two-day celebration features electrifying performances by chart-topping artists including Tee Grizzley, Kaytranda, Asake, and many more. This event is 17+ for general admission and 21+ for VIP.

August 29: Detroit Jazz Festival - Hart Plaza

The crown jewel of Detroit’s festival season returns with the world’s largest and best free Jazz Festival celebrating its 46th year. This Labor Day weekend tradition features stellar performances that prove why Detroit is the city for festivals, jazz music, and a celebration of all variations of jazz from traditional to more contemporary fusions. This festival continues to be Detroit’s legacy of musical innovation and excellence.

For more information on upcoming festivals and events in the Metro Detroit area, visit visitdetroit.com