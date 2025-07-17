andBeyond opens Suyian Lodge in Kenya’s wild north

A bold new chapter in design, discovery and conservation unfolds as andBeyond Suyian Lodge officially opens its doors. Set on 44 000 acres of private wilderness in the heart of Laikipia, the lodge offers something rare - complete exclusivity on a wildlife conservancy, a design-led aesthetic shaped by ancient geology, and a curated set of experiences that go far beyond traditional game drives.

“From walking with herders to horseback safaris, from architecture inspired by rock formations to the possibility of seeing a black leopard in its natural range, this is Kenya, reimagined for the traveller who seeks more than a checklist,” says Joss Kent, andBeyond Executive Chairman & CEO. “Suyian Conservancy brings the full breadth of Laikipia to life through layered storytelling, meaningful interaction, and a lodge that feels as though it has grown organically from the ground it rests on.”

Meaning “wild dog” in the local Samburu language, Suyian is not just a sanctuary for guests, but also for wildlife. Suyian Conservancy offers rare access to northern Kenya’s most iconic and elusive species, including Grevy’s zebra, Laikipia hartebeest, reticulated giraffe, African wild dog and, although elusive, black leopards.

Every activity here is a deeper invitation to explore the landscape. Guests can choose to walk with herders across grazing lands, ride out on horseback across the plateau, track nocturnal species on night drives, or simply sit still and let nature come to them. Helicopter excursions, yoga on ancient rock platforms, community visits, and conservation talks led by expert guides complete the picture, each moment carefully crafted to inspire presence, perspective and awe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created in collaboration with Nicholas Plewman Architects, Michaelis Boyd and Fox Browne Creative, the lodge’s architecture and interiors celebrate a unique Afro-Wabi-Sabi aesthetic whose trademarks are earthy textures, hand- crafted details, and a philosophy that finds beauty in imperfection. Each of the 14 suites (including a family suite) features private plunge pools, expansive views, and layered interiors that reflect Kenya’s tactile richness, from

wild dog–inspired cladding to Samburu beadwork and bronze details.

Tucked into the rocks, the lodge’s wellness centre offers two treatment rooms, a steam room, and cold plunge pool, all positioned for uninterrupted views of the escarpment. A state-of-the-art gym and shaded yoga studio complete the offering, while meals are crafted from seasonal ingredients sourced from the nearby highlands and the lodge’s own herb garden. Guests can dine in the shared guest areas or in private, indoors or out, indulging in menus that reflect local influences and seasonally available produce. From the welcoming, home-style chef’s kitchen to the map room filled with conservation tales, every element of Suyian has been designed to invite reflection and deepen connection.

The setting for andBeyond’s new lodge on Suyian Conservancy was carefully selected for the potential it offers to contribute to community and conservation efforts within Kenya in partnership with global conservation charity Space for Giants. Its untouched nature and wild spaces, combined with andBeyond’s strict conservation ethics, make it the ideal wildlife viewing destination, far from the large tourist numbers often encountered in other parts of East Africa.

Owned by the Suyian Conservancy Trust, a Kenyan not-for-profit, the conservancy is managed under a plan approved by the Kenya Wildlife Service with oversight from Space for Giants. Once a cattle ranch, the land has been rewilded over decades into a thriving biodiversity corridor — where herders, elephants, lions, and leopards now share space. With andBeyond holding sole tourism rights, there is no other lodge on the concession, meaning that guests have the land to themselves.

“The opening of andBeyond Suyian Lodge marks a major milestone in Space for Giants’ mission to make Suyian Conservancy a self-financing engine for nature conservation. We are proud to partner with andBeyond to demonstrate how world-class tourism can sustain vital conservation efforts while delivering tangible benefits to local communities.

When guests stay at this lodge, they directly support the protection of wildlife and the wellbeing of the people who

share this landscape,” says Dr. Max Graham, the Founder & CEO of Space for Giants.

“What sets Suyian Conservancy apart is not just what it offers, but how it feels. It’s a lodge built not just for safaris,” explains Kent, “but for those seeking space to breathe, to learn, and to feel part of something larger. Suyian is our love letter to Kenya’s wild north — raw, remarkable, and quietly transformative.”

andBeyond Suyian Lodge is now open. For more information, visit andBeyond.com or contact your preferred travel provider.