David Marriott joins board at Marriott International

Marriott International has elected David Marriott and Horacio Rozanski to its board of directors.

Marriott currently holds the role of president, United States, for full-service managed properties, while Rozanski is chief executive of Booz Allen Hamilton.

Marriott and Rozanski will be included in the slate of nominees for election at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders.

The elections expand the board membership to 13, nine of whom are independent.

Last May, the company announced that J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr. – who is currently serving as executive chairman and chairman of the board – plans to transition to the role of chairman emeritus in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

With David Marriott joining the board and in anticipation of him eventually assuming the position of chairman of the board next year, he will be formally stepping down from his current role next month.

“We are pleased to welcome David and Horacio to the Board of Directors,” said chairman Bill Marriott.

“They both bring decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge in key areas that will be a tremendous resource for the company as we focus on the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

David Marriott joined Marriott International in 1999 and has held a number of operational roles during his tenure with the company.

In his present job he is responsible for oversight of more than 330 hotels operating under 14 brands in 34 states and French Polynesia.

Previously, Marriott served as chief operations officer - the Americas Eastern Region from 2010 to 2018, where he was responsible for hotel operations in 23 states.

Marriott is a graduate of the University of Utah.