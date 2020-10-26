Cotswold Airport offers new home to British Airways Boeing 747

Cotswold Airport will be the permanent home to an iconic British Airways 747 aircraft for locals and visitors to enjoy.

The Boeing 747, registration G-CIVB, will be permanently retired at the airport, near Kemble in Gloucestershire.

The aircraft is painted in the unique Negus livery which adorned British Airways planes in the 1970s and 1980s.

The aircraft was one of four painted in heritage liveries to mark the airline’s centenary last year.

It was also one of the final two British Airways 747s to leave Heathrow last month.

The airport will maintain the aircraft and plans to convert an area of its interior to be used as a unique business, conferencing and private hire venue, as well as a cinema for locals and an educational facility for school trips.

It is planned that the aircraft will be open to the public from early next year.

Suzannah Harvey, chief executive of Cotswold Airport, said: “It is great news for locals and visitors who will be able to see and experience one of the most iconic passenger aircraft of its time.

“We are absolutely delighted to make this happen following its final flight from London Heathrow to Cotswold Airport on October 8th.”

Since entering the British Airways fleet on February 15th, 1994, G-CIVB operated 13,398 flights and flew for 118,445 hours over nearly 60 million miles.

Its last passenger flight was from Miami to Heathrow on April 6th.