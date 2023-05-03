Coronation Celebrations at Sea on board Cunard’s Three Queens

Cunard joins the celebration in marking the historic coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a range of coronation-themed activities planned on all three of its Queens.

From street parties in the majestic Grand Lobby to themed musical performances, films and quizzes, guests on board Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth will be able to truly immerse themselves in the regal festivities.

An exclusive Coronation dinner menu has been created for the evening of Saturday, May 6, inspired by King Charles’ love of farming, agriculture, game, and organic principles. It features a selection of specially curated dishes showcasing some of his favorite ingredients, to create a meal that perfectly commemorates this auspicious occasion.

Specially designed cocktails will be available to toast Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, including a “Coronation Oath” made with Prosecco, White Vermouth, Grapefruit and Cardamom Bitters and a “Monarch Martini” using Cunard’s 3 Queens Gin.

All three ships will be at sea for the big day and will broadcast the ceremony live from Westminster Abbey into the ships’ Royal Court Theatres and stateroom TVs. Queen Elizabeth guests will be just starting their nine-night tour of Southern Japan and Taiwan, visiting the stunningly beautiful island of Hualien and the idyllic tropical paradise of Miyakojima, while Queen Victoria will be returning from a 12-night voyage around the Canary Islands.

A brand-new Coronation Celebration voyage was announced earlier this week, with Queen Mary 2 sailing roundtrip from Southampton on May 2 to Cunard’s spiritual home port of Liverpool.

Cunard’s world-renowned Insights program across the fleet will feature royal commentator Dickie Arbiter, historian Caroline Aston and etiquette expert Grant Harrold.

Each ship will also host a deck walk in honor of The Big Help Out on Monday May 8, to raise money for youth charity The Prince’s Trust, a proud partner of Cunard’s for the past 15 years since the Queen Consort was named as godmother to Queen Victoria in 2007. This significant milestone will be celebrated on a special British Isles voyage in August. To date, thanks to the generosity of guests, crew and friends, Cunard has raised over $3.37 million for the Trust. The charity helps young people who have faced disadvantage and adversity to build a better future for themselves, through employment, education and enterprise.

Cunard’s royal connections date back to August 1861, when Prince Alfred sailed from Halifax to Liverpool on Cunard’s SS Arabia. More recently, Cunard is immensely proud that members of the royal family have graced each of the ships in its current fleet.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.