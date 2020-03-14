Chile latest country to enter complete lockdown

President Sebastián Piñera announced Chile has entered stage four of its Covid-19 contingency plan.

As a result, as of today, all of Chile’s land, sea and air borders will close, and entry of foreigners will be denied until further notice.

The president has also issued a denial of cruise ships to Chilean ports through September 30th in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus to the country.

Tourism authorities are said to “support the decrees” for both domestic and international travel and are seeking to reinforce responsible travel with the adoption of preventative measures.

Chilean nationals and permanent residents arriving from high-risk countries will be able to enter the country by submitting to an obligatory quarantine of 14 days set forth by customs and health authorities.

The government decree that stipulates that travellers from Iran, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Spain and Italy must be isolated for 14 days still applies and that travellers who have not entered the territory from these countries are exempt from this measure.

Health authorities indicate that isolation can be carried out in private homes or tourist accommodations if absolutely necessary and will need to be reported accordingly.

To prevent the spread of this virus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the government also determined all unnecessary public events to be cancelled; necessary private events should be held to groups under 50 attendees.

All the updated information regarding the action plan established by the government and Chile Tourism to face this pandemic can be found here.

