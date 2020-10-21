Central America Virtual European Roadshow to launch next week

The Central America Tourism Agency (CATA) will debut the new Central America Virtual European Roadshow next week.

The event will take place on Friday, October 30th at 14:00 GMT.

It will feature over 40 operators from Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua that will showcase a variety of product.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will begin with short zoom presentations from each of the host countries before moving to an innovative virtual format whereby you can approach visitor stands for spontaneous meetings as you would in an ordinary trade show or schedule meetings using the platform’s meeting manager.

The virtual meeting rooms also stay open for a week after the event to facilitate further contact between UK and Central American buyers and exhibitors.

CATA hopes that the virtual roadshow will allow the respective destinations to showcase their tourism product while facilitating trade between UK and local operators ahead of the 2021 season.

More Information

Download the exhibitor list and agenda here or register here.