Centara West Bay achieved 100% Compliance Corporate Sustainability Audit

At Centara West Bay, sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is ingrained in our core values and the way we operate. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond the physical aspects of our hotel. We strongly believe in supporting the local community and creating positive social change. By engaging with local suppliers, investing in employee development, and actively participating in community outreach programs such as Green Key, Qatar Sustainability Week etc., we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.

This remarkable accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our guests and partners. Your continuous trust and commitment to sustainability inspire us to reach even greater heights in our journey toward a greener future.

We invite you to join us and experience firsthand our commitment to sustainable hospitality. Together, let’s create a greener and brighter future for our planet.

For more information about Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha and our green initiatives, please visit our website www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cwq/ or contact our team at 4009 5555 or [email protected]