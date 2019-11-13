Centara Hotels signs for latest Thailand property

Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced plans for Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin.

The property will be launched in partnership with Hua Hin Pearl Resort Company.

Hua Hin Pearl, the owner of the property which is owned by a major shareholder of KTIS Group, a leading Thailand-based sugar company, acquired the former Beach Garden Hotel and carried out a complete floor-to-ceiling, property-wide renovation.

“We are delighted to be working with Hua Hin Pearl on the first Centara property in Cha Am,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Centara chief executive.

“They have tremendous experience in the market and have done a superb job on the property’s renovation and upgrading.”

Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is an elegant 190-key midscale hotel located right on the Cha Am beachfront along the shores of the Gulf of Thailand.

The renovation comprised a significant upgrade to all accommodation and facilities, including the creation of pool access units, development of a new restaurant and beach bar venue, and upgraded swimming pool facilities.

Hua Hin has enjoyed consistent growth in recent years, and the recent expansion of its airport led to the 2018 launch of the first scheduled commercial service, which offers flights to and from Kuala Lumpur three days a week.

“I am pleased to be working with the Centara team on the launch and long-term management of the resort,” added Parphan Siriviriyakul, chairman of executive committee Hua Hin Pearl

“The Centara brand gives a project tremendous visibility and credibility, and I am confident that the management team’s experience will drive the future success of the resort.”